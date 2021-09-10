Putin opposed the abolition of the limit on foreign players in the RPL: ​​”We won’t play at the Olympics for another 20 years, if only foreigners will be” – Football

Russian President Vladimir Putin opposed the abolition of the limit on foreign players in the RPL.

The head of state said that the Russian basketball teams did not make it to the Tokyo Olympics, after which he criticized plans to ease restrictions on the number of foreign athletes in football.

“For example, in classical basketball, neither the women’s nor the men’s team made it to the tournament. Clubs are playing. They play like interesting, beautiful, like they show very good results in club competitions. We need to see what is happening with these club teams and why do we need so many foreigners there if there is no national team? We need to look carefully at all these things.

Just like football. So I heard again recently: “Let’s remove the restriction on the number of foreign athletes.” Wonderful.

Don’t you know that the Russian national team hasn’t played at the Olympic Games since 1988? Well, it will not be 20 years to play if some foreigners play, ”Putin said at a meeting of the Council for the Development of Physical Culture and Sports.

