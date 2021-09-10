Putin opposed the abolition of the limit on legionnaires in football :: Football :: RBC Sport

The President recalled that Russian footballers have not played at the Olympics since 1988. “And they won’t play for 20 years if only legionnaires will play,” he added.

Read us on News News

Photo: Alexey Druzhinin / TASS



At a meeting of the Council for Physical Culture and Sports, Russian President Vladimir Putin opposed the abolition of the limit on legionnaires in the Russian Premier League (RPL). The meeting is being broadcasted by the Russia 24 TV channel.

“They say in football: let’s remove the limit on legionnaires. It’s great that since 1988 the national team has not played at the Olympics, and they will not play for 20 years if only the legionnaires will play, ”Putin said.

Putin called the CAS decision political, but subject to implementation



The RPL has a limit on legionnaires, in which teams can enter no more than 8 legionnaires with 17 Russian players. In previous seasons, there was a 6 + 5 limit, under which no more than 6 legionnaires could be on the field at the same time during a match.

On August 31, at the general meeting of the RPL, representatives of the clubs supported the reform of the limit for foreign players: 50% supported the complete abolition of the limit, 50% – for its weakening.

At the same time, the Minister of Sports of Russia Oleg Matytsin stated that the format of the limit can be discussed, but must be present.

At the 1988 Olympics, the USSR national team reached the final, where they defeated Brazil in extra time with a score of 2: 1.