Putin – Wiener on rhythmic gymnastics at the 2020 Games: “What kind of protege do you have if refereeing under his leadership does not meet the requirements of the Olympic movement” – Gymnastics

The head of the All-Russian Federation of Rhythmic Gymnastics (VFHG), Irina Viner, at a meeting of the Council for the Development of Physical Culture and Sports, appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin with a question about refereeing at the 2020 Olympic Games.

Wiener: We have been winning the Olympic Games for 20 years, we have won all the World Championships, and a month and a half before the Games we won the European Championship. And what happens at the Olympics?

Under the guidance of our protégé, we lose in one kind of program, in another, without having any grounds for this. The losses of our competitors are clearly visible and they become champions.

And at the same time, we are losing two UK gold medals on the last day of competition. If we won them, honestly and decently, we would be in fourth place, not fifth. So much for politics.

Therefore, when we nominate our people to leadership positions, we must be sure that they will fight for Russia, and not show the whole world that they are indifferent to Russia. And do not think only about your “I”.

Putin: We all rooted for your girls and sympathize with what happened, the question just arises, what kind of protege you have, if, under his leadership, you come across a referee that cannot be called meeting the requirements of the Olympic movement.

