Rambo, Vaas and Danny Trejo arrive after the release of Far Cry 6 – Gambling addiction

Ubisoft released another trailer for the future action movie Far cry 6, in which she talked about post-release content. The battle for the freedom of Yara Island will certainly not end with the end credits of the story campaign, and we will be able to see enough new stories and activities after the game launches.

At the end of 2021, the developers will release the Traditional Season Pass, which will include various extensions. Three free guest star events await us throughout the year. For starters, Dani Rojas will team up with Danny Trejo in the expansion Danny & Dani vs Everybodyto feed the tacos of the inhabitants of Yara – and with this machete will also come in handy.

Next extension Rambo: All the Blood will tell about the battle against the Yaran military in the spirit of the fighters of the 1980s, along with the imitator of the cult hero John Rambo. And the protagonist of the story The vanishing the cute dog Chorizo ​​will become, and we have to look for him in a creepy atmosphere Stranger things…

All additional stories can be played alone or in co-op with a friend. In addition, new Special Operations, weekly Mutiny events and a new roguelike mode await us. In it we will be able to visit in the shoes of Vaasa, Pagan Min and Father Joseph.

Far Cry 6 will be released on October 7 on PC, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4. The game will be available in Ubisoft Connect, Ubisoft + and Epic Games Store…