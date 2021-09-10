Review of the robotic vacuum cleaner Samsung Jet Bot AI + (VR9500T)

Contents of delivery

Robot vacuum cleaner

Garbage container

Charging station

Magnetic stripe

Instructions

Warranty card

Extra garbage bag

Spare HEPA filter





Some time ago, I got a robot vacuum cleaner with computer vision, the ability to identify objects on the floor and go around them. Then he complained that big companies bypass such devices, do not offer their reading for robots with AI vision. Samsung has corrected this omission and entered the market with a flagship model, which has embodied all possible technologies from those present on the market. Like any flagship of the company, the price is maximum, but the filling is also matched to it. In the Samsung lineup there is a model for the mass market Bot +, it is also equipped with a dust collector combined with a charging station, outwardly the vacuum cleaners are similar. But Bot + does not have computer vision, is almost three times cheaper and its power is lower, and, accordingly, it does not have a camera.

It is possible that not everyone will want to fork out for the flagship from Samsung, but I liked this vacuum cleaner and decided to try it in practice in order to understand how much the suction power plays a role and how its computer vision works.

First, let’s take a look at the characteristics of the robot:

Dimensions 305×136.5×320 mm, weight 4.4 kilograms

Runtime up to 90 minutes on a single charge

No wet cleaning

WiFi 802.11 b / g / n, 2.4 GHz only

Support for voice control, voice prompts including Russian

Computer map of the room, Lidar, 3D sensor

Camera, patrol mode

Home environment control

Dust container capacity 0.2 liters, cyclonic

HEPA filter

Noise level 74 dB

Suction power up to 30 watts, maximum power consumption up to 170 watts

Intel® Movidius ™ Myriad ™ X AI Processor

Inventory motor

LED display on the vacuum cleaner

Automation and scripting

White color

A rather large box, in which the robot vacuum cleaner itself and the cleaning station are located, in those robots that work at my house I do not have enough of this, I have to constantly remove dust from the container, which is inconvenient. Wet cleaning for me in a robot vacuum cleaner turned out to be an unnecessary thing, I rarely fill in water, I constantly need to remove the brush for such cleaning so that it does not bloom and smell. In a word, it is this petty need to maintain the robot that is annoying, which, on the contrary, should make my existence easier. Therefore, the lack of wet cleaning in Jet Bot AI + did not bother me at all.









The body of the robot itself is quite compact, a lidar protrudes above the surface, in front of the camera, which examines the world around it.

The design is quite curious, the robot has levers under the wheels, it can be lifted, which makes it possible for it to roll over the edge of the carpet, objects that lie on the floor, for example, wires. Computer vision is important here in the aspect of the fact that the robot must go around objects, not follow its route like a routine. He scattered phones, socks, headphones on the floor and sent the robot along the previously constructed route to see how it would cope with the task. The traps failed miserably, as he identified all these objects and diligently avoided them. Sometimes he rubbed himself very close, the hope that he was about to devour the wire did not come true, the robot feels great and is oriented in objects.

The edge of the carpet I have with fibers, this is a rather difficult test for many robots, they do not realize that the fibers are wound around the brush and hold them. It is not possible to pass over such an insignificant obstacle. In Jet Bot AI + initially it was exactly the same, he tried in vain to drive in the forehead, then despaired and began to climb sideways on the carpet. Later I noticed that the robot is repeating this experience, briskly drives up to the carpet, turns around and climbs sideways on it.

There is only one of the minuses, the robot for some reason tries to butt the cardboard boxes, as if it knows that there is a possibility of moving them. He does not react to white boxes from equipment, but loves from yellow cardboard and begins to move them against the wall. Moreover, if you put such a box in the middle of the room, then the robot will go around it, by the wall, on the contrary, it will start to kick and move a little. I don’t know what is the reason, but it looks very funny.





The robot has only one brush, it is, of course, called effective. In my opinion, it copes with its tasks perfectly, but the quality of cleaning directly depends on the suction power. I acted disgustingly with a vacuum cleaner, as I collected dust and dirt from another robot and carefully scattered it over the carpet and the room. Dust, lumps of dust, some threads and bits of a broom (where I got a broom from is still a secret for me). From an aesthetic point of view, I will not show you this dirt, but it all looked as if the house had not been cleaned at all for the last year, a kind of picture of desolation.





The robot automatically started cleaning, drove quietly and hummed. His efforts did not seem sufficient to me, there was dirt behind him, which he did not remove. But after the first pass, he went to clean up again and now increased the power, the engine howled, sometimes the robot crawled and circled in one place to clean out the dirt. The robot cleaned a heavily contaminated room in 40 minutes, after which the container was filled and he went to the station to leave dust and dirt there.

The station howls loudly, and now the robot goes to clean the room again. The power is regulated by how quickly the container is clogged and how the robot detects particles, including computer vision, but what the algorithm is is not clear. I liked the fact that at high power the robot is audible, but it does not howl (76 dB), it works quieter than many Chinese counterparts. At the same time, the quality of cleaning is clearly higher, here the high power unambiguously solves the issue.

In the absence of pets, it is difficult for me to check the wool cleaning, but I tried to collect the wool threads, the robot easily coped with this, part of the threads wound around the brush. Here, as elsewhere, you need to look at the brush from time to time and, if necessary, clean it.

You can configure the robot in the SmartThings application, you will have access to scenarios, remote control via WiFi. In the settings, you can also set the Russian language, a pleasant female voice will inform you about what the robot is doing.

Of the minor flaws that can be confusing. During the initial setup in my application, the robot refused to connect to the WiFi network, it seemed to him that the signal was not strong enough. I left the application and started all over again, the glitch disappeared by itself. That it was unclear.

For those who want to control the robot in manual mode, there is a separate window, you can ride the robot, peep into the camera that is installed in the front part.

The patrol mode is more of a security function that is not directly related to cleaning. In my opinion, while these functions are not very developed, here it is necessary to create a system in which different household items will control the space. But the reserve for the future is, of course, huge.

Voice control is well implemented, but it’s easier to set up the robot to clean on a schedule and forget about it, it will do everything on its own. The cleaning station can contain up to 2.5 liters of dust and dirt, you do not need to clean it very often. Since there are HEPA filters, the air is being cleaned of dust, after a couple of days of constant cleaning you feel that the dust becomes noticeably less (which is inherent in all such devices to one degree or another).

In the application, you can configure how the rooms will be cleaned, which rooms or zones the robot will not go to. Everything is familiar and logical here.

The dust collector in this model is easy to clean, so keeping it clean is not difficult, you do not need to do it so often.

Samsung focuses on computer vision in this model, which is logical, since this is a Jet Bot AI + feature. And it seems to me that here it is important to say that this is one of the most powerful models in terms of suction power, and not on paper, but in practice. Those “pets” that clean my house look good, but they lose on this, perhaps, the most important parameter. The same Roborock S6 Max V is not so good at cleaning, it lacks power. And here the question arises, how often do you have severe pollution when a lot of power is required. It is possible that your entire apartment or house is well cleaned, but there are some individual objects that the robot cannot pick up, this is not the case with Jet Bot AI +, it licks the surface in a figurative sense. And I liked this very quality about him, everything else fades into the background.

There are no complaints about the quality of cleaning, an excellent robot that avoids obstacles, knows how to adapt to different surfaces. But here again the question of cost arises, the price of Jet Bot AI + in Russia is 89,990 rubles, that is, it is a flagship with all the ensuing results. The same Bot + costs 34,990 rubles, has a garbage collection container and it seems that they are the same. But the similarity is exclusively external, the power is very different, as a result, the quality of cleaning. There are no miracles in the world, the high cost is directly related to the quality of cleaning, the absorption of micro-dust. And here Jet Bot AI + is one of the best. Another thing is that it may be unnecessary for you specifically, you will get by with the usual model, the same Bot +.

But if the budget allows, you are not accustomed to being petty on trifles, then such a robot vacuum cleaner will definitely delight you. A good machine that perfectly cleans your house or apartment. But based on the cost, this is definitely a device not for everyone, but for the category of wealthy citizens who can afford it. Allergy sufferers should take a closer look at such a model, since the degree of air purification from dust is one of the best not on paper, but in practice.