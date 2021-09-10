Robert Kubica: Sprint complicates the task

At a press conference before the Italian Grand Prix, Robert Kubica said that on the track, where downforce is minimal, it is especially important for him to feel confident in the car.

Robert Kubica: “The previous weekend was unexpected and difficult for me. I arrived in Zandvoort quite late, on Friday night, and expected to leave on Saturday night, but on Saturday morning it turned out that I needed to take Kimi’s place in the cockpit. It’s a shame that Raikkonen tested positive for coronavirus, but I had to deal with a difficult task. I don’t think many people realize how difficult it is to suddenly get back behind the wheel like this, but I’m happy with how it worked. My approach turned out to be correct: I remained calm, gradually increased in speed, and when I felt confident, I still continued to act carefully, and this helped to finish the race.

I don’t know how much easier it will be for me here. On the one hand, the experience of playing in Zandvoort will help, on the other hand, in Monza there is a completely different track, there is minimal downforce, and it is especially important to feel confident in the car. And this weekend there will be a sprint, which only complicates the task. Personally, I would have preferred to do three workouts, but these plans are not destined to come true. When you just return to the cockpit, no one expects anything from you, however, here too, it seems to me, expectations should be realistic – miracles in Formula 1 do not happen. Knowing the track will help me feel a little more confident, but I’d better forget that I competed here a couple of months ago in the LMP-2 class, otherwise I will brake fifty meters earlier than required! I will try to progress gradually, the main thing is to achieve sufficient confidence. “