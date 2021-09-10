Rospotrebnadzor sues RPL and Kaliningrad stadium due to coronavirus violations at the game for the Super Cup – Football

Today, the Leningradsky District Court of the city of Kaliningrad received two claims, the plaintiff in which is Rospotrebnadzor in the Kaliningrad Region.

Rospotrebnadzor filed a lawsuit against the RPL and the Kaliningrad stadium.

During the match for the Russian Super Cup between Zenit and Lokomotiv (3: 0), Rospotrebnadzor in the Kaliningrad Region drew up a protocol on an administrative offense under Part 2 of Art. 6.3 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation (“Violation of legislation in the field of ensuring the sanitary and epidemiological well-being of the population”).

According to the ticket system’s report, 13,653 tickets were used to enter the Kaliningrad stadium on July 17, 2021. The organizer of the match is RPL.

As part of the administrative investigation, it was found that during the football match, the sanitary and epidemiological requirements established by paragraph 4.4 of the sanitary and epidemiological rules were violated: spectators in the stands were without masks, social distance was not observed, there was a massive crowd of fans in the fan sectors, in the aisles between ranks were girls from the cheerleading team, which is a violation of the mandatory requirements of sanitary legislation.

For violations in this area, legal entities are subject to liability in the form of an administrative fine in the amount of 200 thousand to 500 thousand rubles or administrative suspension of activities for up to 90 days.