RPL, summer 2021 transfers, why Glebov did not move from Rostov to Spartak, player’s explanation

The transfer window in the RPL closed on the night of September 7-8. There are no big and loud deals on the flag. But one loud transition could still take place. Midfielder of “Rostov” Danil Glebov was interesting to “Spartak”, negotiations were held between the clubs, but the transfer still did not happen. After the window was closed, we spoke with Glebov. Below is a footballer’s monologue about Spartak’s interest, his feelings and devotion to Rostov.





***

– I can’t say anything new. The agent said, he saw the news … But not to say that the agent and I discussed some specifics. But, of course, when a club with a long history, in which great players have played, pays attention to you, then it’s cool. It became pleasant. Anxious mom called first, began to calm down (laughs). “Why aren’t you telling me anything about Spartak?” I wondered what should I tell you?





It would be interesting for me to try myself at Spartak, but at the same time I understand that I have been at Rostov for almost three years: the team is going through a bad time and now is not the best situation to leave the team. It would be wrong for me to push my horns and demand a transfer shouting: “Let me go, I want to go to Spartak. And I would never do that. I would adequately accept any position of the leadership. The final decision was theirs.





First of all, I am a footballer. My main task is not to think about anything superfluous, to give all my best and be of benefit to the team on the field.

The clubmates were pricked a little once. The news came before the two-way game with the youth team. I go up to the field, and the guys let’s joke: “Oh, the red and white is coming!” They laughed.

When I just moved to Rostov, the club helped me a lot. Spartak is, of course, a big club, but human relations should be higher. Things are good. You need to prepare even more in order to grow as a football player. I can and must develop. I am young: my blood is boiling, I want new tests. I would be lying if I say that I would like to play only in Russia. Of course, I would consider options in Europe. But it is too early to think about it. We need to grow, benefit Rostov and strive for the national team. The immediate goals are as follows.