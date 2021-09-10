Russell will not be able to outrun Hamilton by sheer speed alone, reports David Coulthard – Auto

Former Formula 1 driver David Coulthard believes that future Mercedes driver George Russell, who will join the new team next year, will be able to match the speed of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, although it will not be easy for him to achieve this.

“I think George Russell is a great choice. His talent is revealed, he showed his abilities on the stage in Bahrain [за рулем «Мерседеса» в 2020-м]… Valtteri Bottas is a fast racer who won the Grand Prix, so do not consider it disrespectful, but in sports, the moment for the jerk is very important.

In racing, soccer, or any other sport, there are times when talent has to get its chance, and I have no doubt that Russell has all the necessary skills.

That being said, George needs to be on the lookout. After all, it will not work to outrun Lewis only due to sheer speed – he is one of the best, if not the best in this regard over the past decade. However, I believe George has enough talent to keep up with this speed, ”says Coulthard.

