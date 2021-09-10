Ryan Reynolds talks about the secret of a happy marriage with Blake Lively and their daughters

On November 25, the international release (Russia will have to wait until December 24) will release a new cartoon – “The Croods: Housewarming”, one of the characters in which was voiced by Ryan Reynolds. On this occasion, the actor is now participating in the promotional campaign of the project, and yesterday he gave an interview to the children of TV presenter Mario Lopez – Gia and Dominic – for the Access TV channel. Among other things, Gia and Dominic asked Ryan if he liked being the father of daughters:

Very like! I have three of them, and I could not imagine such a thing in my life. I was born into a family of boys. I have three older brothers – I am the youngest of four, so for me three daughters have become in a sense a real challenge, but I enjoy every second of this adventure.

Ryan with his wife Blake LivelyWhen asked if his wife and daughters are superheroines for him, Ryan replied:

No kidding, they are the most capable and gifted people I know. If something terrible or crazy happens in my life, they are the first to whom I turn for help, because they have the wisdom, strength and ability to remain calm in the most stressful situation. They are very courageous.

Ryan also noted in an interview that, despite their busy schedules with Blake Lively, they always put children first in their lives:

I try to use every opportunity to be close to my family. We do not part with Blake – we both act in films, have to move to different places, but we always do it together. We don’t spend a lot of time separately, and I think it’s cool. I am always with my girls.

We will remind, Ryan and Blake met in 2010 on the set of the movie “Green Lantern”, where Reynolds played the main character, and Lively – his beloved. Both were not free then: Blake dated Leonardo DiCaprio, her childhood idol, and Ryan was married to Scarlett Johansson. But the presence of life partners did not prevent them from switching their attention to each other – and DiCaprio and Johansson quickly migrated to the category of the former.

Later, both Lively and Reynolds assured the public that their romance had nothing to do with breaking up with previous lovers. After a while, they began to live together, and in 2012 they secretly got married. The couple’s firstborn, daughter James, was born on December 16, 2014. Her sister Ines was born on September 28, 2016. The first “exit” of the girl into the world happened only in 2018 – she accompanied dad at the unveiling of his personalized star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Blake Lively unveiled her third pregnancy in May 2019, appearing with her husband at the premiere of the animated film Pokémon. Detective Pikachu, where Ryan played the legendary Pokémon. For the exit, Lively chose a conceptual yellow dress that accentuated her rounded belly.

That Ryan and Blake became parents for the third time, it became known in October 2019, but a happy event, according to insiders, happened in the family of actors back in August. Ryan reported the gender of the newborn baby in an unusual way. Having published a post on the elections in Canada, he shared the gender balance of power in his family – now he has three daughters.

I love British Columbia (province of Canada. – Ed.). And I want my daughters to grow up in the same playground in nature where I grew up, – Ryan wrote and posted a photo with Blake and baby, however, covered her face with a smiley.

The world saw the real face of the girl in January 2020 thanks to the efforts of the paparazzi. And her name was revealed this summer by the singer Taylor Swift – a friend of the family. In her composition, titled Betty, the names Ines and James are mentioned – this is the name of the daughters Ryan and Blake. Betty is the third character in the song. After the release of the track, Swift fans suggested that this is how the youngest daughter of Reynolds and Lively could be called, about whom it is only known that she was born. And they guessed it! This information was confirmed by People journalists who contacted representatives of the couple.