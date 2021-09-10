Salma Hayek shocked with a new hair color. Video

2003 Academy Award nominee for Best Actress Salma Hayek dyed her hair green. The actress announced this in her personal microblog.

The 54-year-old Glamor Woman of the Year 2001 laureate has a new look for a reason. In this way, she celebrated Independence Day – a national holiday in Mexico. Recall that the Mexican flag consists of three colors: green, white and red. It was in one of the colors of the flag of the Motherland that Hayek painted herself.

“Better than all the TikTok challenges”: Salma Hayek surprised fans with a 1941 filmThe film contains dances that not all modern dancers can repeat.

By the way, the artist also put on a T-shirt with a white-red-green lettering on the chest. As for the accessories, they were themed too. Salma wore bright red ruby ​​earrings. This is another reference to the symbols of Mexico.

“Long live Mexico!” – exclaimed the actress in the video.

Also, the performer of roles in the films “Lonely Hearts” and “Frida” congratulated her subscribers in writing.

Fans of Hayek, in turn, were not very surprised at the transformation of the actress. The fact is that the artist often uploads her photos in wigs to her personal account.

Let us also remind that the filmmaker, in principle, is not afraid to experiment with his appearance. So, in 2017, Salma Hayik appeared at Paris Fashion Week with blonde hair.