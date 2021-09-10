Salma Hayek will tell the story of a talking breast

Production company Ventanarosa Productions by Salma Hayek has begun filming Leslie Lehr’s book A Boob’s Life. This is reported by Deadline.

Salma Hayek

A new comedy series is slated to air on HBO Max. The plot of the picture is built around 40-year-old Leslie, who is in crisis. Her life turns upside down when her own chest begins to speak to her, forcing her to look at herself in a completely different light. The show reveals the reality of a woman’s body in a breast-obsessed culture.

Hayek will executive produce the series alongside Jose Tames and Siobhan Flynn. Cynthia Mort will be the screenwriter and showrunner. Salma shared with reporters, “We are so grateful that HBO Max was shrewd and courageous enough to develop this show with us. In Life of Breasts, we use breasts as a metaphor for the constant objectification and stereotypes women are subjected to, creating a collective feeling that no matter what we do, we are never enough. In this show, we give our breasts a voice that introduces us to a woman’s life from a unique perspective that we often dare not see. “

Salma Hayek

Recall that Ventanarosa Productions was founded by Salma Hayek in 1998. The studio’s projects include Frida (which won two Oscars), The Miracle of Maldonado, Ugly Betty and Kalil Gibran’s animated film The Prophet.