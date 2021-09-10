Selena Gomez explains why she started talking openly about mental health problems

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez, 28, has been outspoken about her mental health problems on more than one occasion. In a new interview for Newsette, which the star gave along with her mother Mandy Tifi, Selena explained why in recent years she began to talk about it openly.

I’m not ashamed. I feel better and it seems to me that now I can understand a lot,

Gomez said.

The singer added that in many ways, mental health problems and their research have helped her in some aspects of her life.

Just being yourself is really difficult and I had to work on it. Before, I was afraid to create something of my own. Now that I’m on set, filming a movie or TV show, or working on music, I understand that just being myself is a real gift. As soon as I started to do this and began to receive a reward, I thought: “I have made this decision, and I am really glad!” I feel more free when I’m just me

– noted the star.

Gomez says all her ups and downs and high-profile relationships have made her latest album, Rare, much more successful.

Nothing that I am doing now follows from my previous way of thinking. The best moments are happening now. All these years of confusion and falling in love led to the fact that life began with a clean slate,

– she said.

Selena added that if she hadn’t focused on her mental health, then she wouldn’t be where she is now.

I feel like I would have missed out on so many opportunities in my life if I hadn’t prioritized my mental health.

– says the singer.

She also added that she was lucky to be raised by a mom who was not afraid to talk about such things. Mandy Tifi herself underwent therapy in her youth, so she knew about mental problems firsthand.

Selena Gomez, who revealed at the beginning of the year that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, is now supporting other people with mental health problems. She created the Rare Impact Foundation, which is committed to raising $ 100 million over the next 10 years to help those in need get the treatment they need.