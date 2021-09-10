Selena Gomez on popularity, health and hate on the web

Selena Gomez (Photo: @selenagomez)

Selena Gomez (28) has recently led an almost reclusive lifestyle and rarely gives exclusives to journalists, although there are exceptions. So, the singer became the heroine of the cover of the new American Allure and discussed important events in her life and the launch of her own cosmetic line with journalists. Collected the most interesting!

View this post on Instagram Pop star, actor, producer, and now beauty entrepreneur @SelenaGomez is the cover star on our October #AllureBestofBeauty issue! 🌟 The @RareBeauty founder chats with contributing editor @jess_chia about her stellar journey: First, as one of the first Latinx actors to anchor a Disney Channel show, then as a pop star with three chart-topping albums, and now, her latest endeavor as the founder of her very own beauty brand. When asked how she settled on the name, Selena says, “I had always wanted the name Rare. [The word] has become the identity of my brand and who I want to be, which is showing people that being diverse and different, whatever was happening, I wanted it to feel like you were included. ” Hits newsstands 09/22. #Linkinbio our full cover interview with Selena. – Photography by @micaiahcarter Styling by @ariannephillips Hair by @ marissa.marino Makeup by #selenagomez with direction from @hungvanngo Nails by @tombachik Production by @ctdinc A post shared by Allure Magazine (@allure) on Sep 9, 2020 at 5:01 am PDT

Collaboration with Disney and the first wave of popularity

“I was very lucky that I was chosen for that role (Gomez became famous all over the world thanks to the Disney project“ Wizards of Waverly Place ”, in which she played a schoolgirl Alex with unique magical abilities. – Note… ed.) and allowed me to become part of one of the largest entertainment companies in the world – this was my high school. I think Disney Channel’s female characters have tremendous power. Both my comedy play and my improvisation skills, everything I learned while working with Disney, made me a good actress. “

“My personal life was everywhere. It was very unpleasant, and I just … I felt trapped, ”Selena recalled her success after working with Disney and a series of interviews on the main American TV channels.

Shot from the series “The Wizards of Waverly Place”

About bipolar disorder

“Over the years, after going through many different tests, I realized that I have bipolar disorder. I wanted to know everything about it, and it took my fear out of me. I compared this to the experience of overcoming my childhood fear of a thunderstorm. Then my mother bought me a stack of books about weather phenomena and said: “The more you learn about this, the less you will be afraid.” The star admitted that she is emotionally extremely vulnerable, which is why she tries as much as possible to abstract herself from negative comments and discussions on the Web, rarely updates social networks herself and enters into a dialogue with users.

Recall that this is not the first time Gomez admits that he suffers from bipolar disorder, she told about this live with Miley Cyrus, which the stars spent during the quarantine: “It does not scare me, because I know my illness and now I understand how with fight him. Knowledge is definitely power, and the more we understand our mental health, the better we can maintain it. “

Photo: @mileycyrus

About launching a cosmetic line

“I’ve always wanted to name the beauty brand Rare. This word personifies who I want to be, it shows people that you can be so different, no matter what happens, I wanted them to feel significant. The Illuminating Primer refines the skin so well that I can safely ditch the foundation. Lip Souffle Matte Lip Cream is a highly pigmented, liquid liner that is loved even by those who usually hate liquid eyeliner. The liquid blush lasts all day, and the Blot & Glow Compact kit keeps me looking fresh on set (no oily sheen) when I have to be my own hairdresser and makeup artist. “