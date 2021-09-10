Selena Gomez will play a lesbian climber

28-year-old American singer, actress and producer Selena Gomez is ripe for her next role, which is very relevant, of course (now it seems that others are not doing).

According to Bustle, the girl will embody on the screen the image of the Peruvian mountaineer, philanthropist and LGBT activist Sylvia Vasquez-Lavado. She became the first openly lesbian mountaineer of this rank, but is known for other achievements.

For example, Sylvia became the first lesbian (at least openly) to whom the so-called. Seven peaks. That is, the main mountain peaks of each of the Earth’s continents.

In addition, the woman became the first Peruvian woman to climb Mount Everest.

The script of the tape will be based on the autobiography of a 46-year-old athlete. The name of the project is rather allegorical: In the Shadow of the Mountain – “In the shadow of the mountain”.

By the way, the book itself has not yet been published: Sylvia’s memoirs will appear on the shelves only in the winter of 2022. Therefore, it is not yet clear on which moments of the record holder’s life the company will focus.

The film will be produced by Gomez through his July Moon Productions. The girl will be accompanied by Oscar winner Donna Gillotti.

Well, needless to say, a wave of indignation immediately rose on the Web, where users are indignant about Gomez’s orientation, believing that a lesbian actress is obliged to play the climber.