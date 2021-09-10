“Selena is Better”: Selena Gomez fan urges netizens to attack Hailey Bieber’s account

Justin and Hailey Bieber

Fans of the couple Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez still cannot come to terms with the fact that the lovers broke up a long time ago, and the singer married the model Hailey Bieber. However, while some just genuinely want their reunion, others cannot forgive Justin for leaving the singer for another.

Bieber said that he was faced with a hate attack by one woman on the network, which urged Internet users to flood his wife with comments about the singer’s ex-lover.

Write to her Jelena (Justin + Selena. – Ed.) And that Selena is better. Go to her. Let’s all go to her,

– she says in the video.

this is a grown woman in her 40’s. pic.twitter.com/Njf6ko47Wt – (@ghostinflatline) December 3, 2020

The 26-year-old singer did not disregard this message:

This claim that my previous relationship was better prompted people to literally stalk my wife. I just wanted to share this so that people can get an idea of ​​what we face on a day-to-day basis,

Justin and Hailey Bieber

Justin added that after watching the video, he could easily have allowed himself to be deprived of his joy, but he thought about this woman’s life and how unhappy she must be if she wants to spend her life trying to make others feel worthless.

The lesson is that she overlooks the fact that life is fulfilling when you uplift and value people! A life in which you want others to feel worthless will rob you of friends and true joy.

He added.

Hailey, 24, also commented on the incident. She noted that she usually does not talk about such things in public, but this time she simply could not stand aside.

I would never wish anyone this way of treating myself, and I will never condone such hate behavior. I just want to support all women in the industry and wish them love and success. I also wish all my followers and my supporters to do the same. I wish the woman in this video all the best. I hope she finds love and happiness in this life,

– wrote Haley.