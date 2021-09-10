Singer Ariana Grande is going to marry a real estate seller

Pop diva Ariana Grande announced her engagement to realtor Dalton Gomez. The celebrity posted on her blog a series of photos with a partner and a wedding ring. The singer was congratulated by her manager Scooter Brown and the artist’s mother Joanne.

27-year-old Ariana Grande announced her upcoming engagement on Instagram. “Forever and even longer,” the singer signed a series of shots with her partner, as well as a pearl and diamond ring.

The future spouses received many congratulations from relatives and friends. Ariana’s mother, Joan, tweeted, “I’m so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez to our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much! I wish you happiness now and always! Hurray and kisses! “

Grande’s manager, Scooter Brown, stated: “Congratulations to these two amazing souls. Ari, we love you and we are very happy. Dalton, you’re lucky. “

For a long time, Grande could not show off her relationship with Gomez, posting only a few of his shots on social networks. In early August, the Grammy Award winner wished Dalton a happy birthday by sharing a selection of photos and videos with them.

“Happy birthday to my best friend, the best part of all my days. I love you, ”she wrote.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Grande and Gomez have been together since January this year. They are quarantining a home in Los Angeles due to the coronavirus pandemic. The singer first confirmed her new relationship in the music video for her single with Justin Bieber “Stuck With U”, in which she and Dalton slowly dance to a love song.

Gomez is the lead luxury real estate agent for the Aaron Kirman Group in Los Angeles. According to a bio posted on the company’s website, Gomez is a veteran of the market. During his first three years with the company, he held the position of Chief Operating Officer and demonstrated strong sales.

Prior to her romance with Gomez, the singer was engaged to comedian Pete Davidson, famous for appearing on the comedy show Saturday Night Live. The couple announced their intention to get married in June 2018, but after a few months they broke up. Speaking at the Grammy Awards ceremony, the singer took off her wedding ring and put it in a box.

In an interview, Pete was asked what he thinks about this act, to which the comedian replied that he considers her “the queen of the drama.”

“I took her hint. On the other hand, this is her job. All of this builds her music, I understand that, ”he said.

The actor also noted that the reason for their separation was the death of Grande’s former partner, rapper Mac Miller, from a drug overdose.

“I knew it would be over after that. It was really awful and I can’t even imagine what it was like. She really loved him. I think I then told her: “I will be there as long as you want.” But she wanted to be alone, ”concluded the comedian.

The singer has had a lot of shocks in recent years. So, in May 2017 at the Manchester Arena at the end of her concert, an explosion thundered, as a result of which 23 people died and 122 were injured. Since then, the star has suffered from PTSD.