Sisterly love: the network is discussing a cute video of daughters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian

Kylie Jenner with her daughter Stormi

The daughters of 39-year-old Kim Kardashian and 22-year-old Kylie Jenner are growing up as real coquettes. However, with such mothers who are very close to the world of fashion and beauty, this is not surprising. Yesterday, Kylie shared a funny video with her daughter and niece: 2-year-old Stormy and Chicago. In the video, the cousins ​​ride in a baby cart, playing with each other and laughing contagiously. But it is not this that is interesting, but their dialogue, which appeared on the video.

I like your hair,

– at some point said Chicago and touched the head of her cousin.

Apparently trained in good manners, Stormy immediately turned serious and thanked Chicago for the compliment.

Thanks,

She replied.

The video was so liked by Internet users that they called it the video of the day, and the girls – beautiful little creatures.

In general, all of Kris Jenner’s grandchildren are very close to each other, but Stormy, Chicago and two-year-old daughter of Khloe Kardashian, Tru, have a special connection – they always play together with pleasure and get along well with each other.