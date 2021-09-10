Sobolenko will not cope, there will be no final between Fernandez and Radukanu. US Open Women’s Semi-Finals Preview

Canadian Leila Fernandez and Belarusian Arina Sobolenko, as well as British Emma Radukanu and Greek Maria Sakkari will play in the semifinal matches of the US Open women’s tournament. In our preview of the semi-finals of the New York Open competition, we tell you how the events of the women’s matches of the American “Slam” will develop, who will win, who will reach the final of the US Open, and help place bets on tennis.

Leila Fernandez – Arina Sobolenko

The start time of the US Open semi-finals, in which Leila Annie Fernandez and Arina Sobolenko will play: 02:00 Moscow or Kiev time.

About Fernandez:

Age: 19

Ranking position before the tournament: 73rd place

Intermediate position in the rating now: 36 (reaching the final – 36, title – 19)

The best result of “Helmets” before this US Open: Roland Garros third round -2020

Statistics for the season-2021: 17 wins and 15 losses

A place in the IBM rankings (informal rating from the organizers of the US Open, shows the strength of the game right now, taking into account the courts): third

Help about Sobolenko:

Age: 23

Ranking position before the tournament: second place

Intermediate position in the rating now: second place (not first)

The best result of “Helmets” before this US Open: semi-finals Wimbledon-2021

Statistics for the season-2021: 38 wins and 14 losses

A place in the IBM rating: fourth

Fernandez’s path to the semi-finals:

Ana Konyukh – 7/6 (3), 6/2

Kaya Kanepi – 7/5, 7/5

Naomi Osaka – 5/7, 7/6 (2), 6/4

Angelique Kerber – 4/6, 7/6 (5), 6/2

Elina Svitolina – 6/3, 3/6, 7/6 (5)

Total: 13 sets, 142 games, 10 hours and 24 minutes on the court. Opponent’s Average Rating: 36.6. Highest Opponent Rating: 3 (Osaka)

Interesting Facts:

· takes 64% of the points on his serve;

· winners from forehand wins 10% of points, while such winners pass in 71% of cases;

· makes double mistakes in 4% of cases (Sobolenko – in 11%);

· the first serve takes place in 67% of cases (for Sobolenko – 56%).

Sobolenko’s path to the semifinals:

Nina Stoyanovich – 6/4, 6/7 (4), 6/0

Tamara Zidanshek – 6/3, 6/1

Danielle Collins – 6/3, 6/3

Eliza Mertens – 6/4, 6/1

Barbora Kreichikova – 6/1, 6/4

Total: 11 sets, 97 games, 7 hours and 29 minutes on the court. Opponent’s average rating: 37.6. The highest rating of a rival: 9 (Kreichikova).

Interesting Facts:

· wins first serve 81% of the time

· average feed speed – 175 km / h;

· 11% of all points are won against the net;

· successfully accepts the opponent’s first serve in 43% of cases (Fernandez – 28%);

· takes 50% of the points at the reception (from Fernandez – 40%).

In this semi-final, there is only one question that is worth asking: will Fernandez continue to play at his current – transcendental – level or will he still descend to the ground? As Andy Roddick said: “Sooner or later, a tennis player shows why he is in this place in the ranking.” Leila is at 73rd, and in the last two tournaments before the US Open she has lost at the start of the 121st racket of the world and 35th racket of the world. Sooner or later, Roddick’s adage will start working, and Fernandez will have a disgusting match.

But there are at least two reasons to believe that the “Roddick Rule” does not apply to Leila. Firstly, she is only 18 years old, so it is unlikely that she is destined to hang around the seventieth place throughout her career. She just didn’t have time to score points and climb higher. Secondly, despite many excellent chances, she still has not descended to the ground, smashing the third racket of the world Osaka along the way and showing her readiness to fight in front of the stands of the central court. Since then, she has won the hearts of fans and received an army of thousands of fans. The stands will be on her side.

In terms of rating, the upcoming match will be the most difficult for Fernandez. The second racket of the world did not give us one dramatic match, of which there were so many at the US Open, and in general gave only one set. Probably, Arina is enough for everyone, but now she will have to rebuild on the go, since there will be no simple and one-sided match with Leila. Sobolenko has never played with Fernandez before, or even with rivals who take the ball on takeoff and send it so deep into the court, leaving the opponents no time to make a decision.

Leila is showing better tennis right now. If she stays in the clouds, she will be the favorite. Our prediction: victory for Fernandez.

Maria Sakkari – Emma Radukanu

The start time of the US Open semi-finals, in which Maria Sakkari and Emma Radukanu will play: not earlier than 03:30 Moscow or Kiev time.

Information about Sakkari:

Age: 26

Ranking position before the tournament: 18th place

Intermediate position in the rating now: 13 (reaching the final – 10, title – 4)

The best result of “Helmets” before this US Open: semi-final “Roland Garros” -2021

Statistics for the season-2021: 26 wins and 14 losses

A place in the IBM rating: second

Help about Radukanu:

Age: eighteen

Ranking position before the tournament: 150th place

Intermediate position in the rating now: 51 (reaching the final – 31, title – 23)

The best result of “Helmets” before this US Open: fourth round of Wimbledon-2021

Statistics for the season-2021: 13 wins and 6 losses

A place in the IBM rating: first

Sakkari’s path to the semi-finals:

Martha Kostiuk – 6/4, 6/3

Katezhina Sinyakova – 6/4, 6/2

Petra Kvitova – 6/4, 6/3

Bianca Andreescu – 6/7 (2), 7/6 (6), 6/3

Karolina Plishkova – 6/4, 6/4

Total: 11 sets, 111 games, 8 hours and 59 minutes on the court. Opponent’s average rating: 26. Opponent’s highest rating: 4 (Plishkova).

Interesting Facts:

· the average speed of the first feed is 172 km / h. This is the tenth highest in the women’s bracket;

· wins first serve by 75% – 12th best in the US Open;

· makes an ace in 8% of cases (for Radukanu – 6%);

· in 5% of shots from the backhand, he sends the ball into the net or out-of-bounds (Radukanu also has 5%).

Radukanu’s path to the semi-finals:

Bibiana Schoofs – 6/1, 6/2 (qualification)

Mariam Bolkwazde – 6/3, 7/5 (qualification)

Mayar Sheriff – 6/1, 6/4 (qualification)

Stefanie Vogele – 6/2, 6/3

Zhang Shuai – 6/2, 6/4

Sara Sorribes-Tormo – 6/0, 6/1

Shelby Rogers – 6/2, 6/1

Belinda Bencic – 6/3, 6/4

Total (no qualifications): 10 sets, 80 games, 6 hours and 18 minutes on court. Opponent’s Average Rating: 54.6. Highest Opponent Rating: 12 (Benchich).

Interesting Facts:

· wins a point at the reception in 53% of cases – the best indicator in the women’s bracket;

· wins points on receiving the opponent’s first serve in 49% (!) of cases – the best indicator in the tournament;

· 6% of all their points are won at the net;

· wins points on receiving the opponent’s second serve in 61% of cases (Sakkari – 51%);

· when hitting from the forehand, he is mistaken in 6% of cases (in Sakkari – 9%).

While Fernandez spent three brilliant sets on the court in almost every match, 18-year-old Radukanu advanced to her first semifinals of “Slam” as if she were a seasoned veteran. No worries, no rush. If you count the qualifications, Emma has already played eight matches in New York, but at the same time she did not give up a set and only once reached the 5/5 score. The game of the Briton is characterized by an incredible balance. She has an aggressive attacking style, but Radukanu almost does not take risks when not necessary and does not jump on the ball just for the sake of a beautiful blow. One gets the feeling that everything in her game is measured and calculated. Everything has a purpose and everything is foretold.

Can Sakkari solve this riddle and finally make Emma sweat on the court? Previously, rivals have not met, but if you look at the last matches, for the 26-year-old Greek woman, everything is going well. In the fourth round, she interrupted Bianca Andreescu, and this victory seemed to free Maria, allowed her to play as uninhibited as possible in the one-sided destruction of Plishkova. Everything worked for Sakkari – serve, forehand, attitude and concentration, biting blows from the air.

It is difficult to predict what we will see when these two steles collide. Radukanu is confident and in control with her outstanding reception, while Sakkari pounces on every ball with athleticism and power. It is easier for Emma to stick to the plan under the pressure of the first semi-final of her career, but Maria reached her peak at the right time.

Our prediction: victory for Sakkari.