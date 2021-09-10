“Spencer” with Kristen Stewart: trailer, release date

The Twilight star has reincarnated as one of the most famous women of the 20th century.

On August 26, the first trailer for the movie “Spencer” with Kristen Stewart in the title role appeared on the Web. Recall that the star of “Twilight” played Princess Diana, and in the most difficult period of her life – when the woman realized that she no longer wanted to be the wife of the prince and a member of the British royal family.

A minute-long video showed footage of the luxurious life in the palace, but against the background of all these outfits, dinners and servants, Lady Diana looks not at all happy. The longing in her eyes is the beginning of the end of the fairy tale about a girl who became a princess.

The creators of the picture note that they only tried to fantasize about what happened in the crowned family that Christmas weekend, when Diana made the decision to divorce. So we are unlikely to see the historical truth, but a beautiful story about a strong woman will definitely be shown to us.

The film will premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September 2021. The trailer reports that Spencer will be released on November 5th. In Russia – a day earlier.

