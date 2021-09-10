Terms of Neymar’s contract with PSG – 6.5 million euros for politeness and lack of criticism, salary, details, how much he receives – September 9, 2021

For many years in the transfer market, almost every transfer window has played with new colors the saga of Neymar’s possible return to Barcelona. Recently, the president of the blue garnet, Joan Laporta, even admitted that the club was trying to bring the Brazilian back even this summer. True, he dropped the idea when he realized his financial problems in connection with the new rules of La Liga.

But it is unlikely that there were any serious reasons under the ambitions of Barça – back in May, Neymar extended the contract with PSG until 2025 on new terms. And some of its points will surprise you. First of all, the salary itself is impressive – 30 million euros per season. In terms of the current exchange rate, the Brazilian earns about 215 million rubles a month, about 7.5 million rubles a day or 5.5 thousand rubles a minute.

But even more amazing are the bonuses spelled out in the contract, which El Mundo recently spoke about. The publication wrote about an interesting clause in the Brazilian’s contract about “courtesy, punctuality, friendliness and openness for the fans.” This requirement obliges the football player to greet and thank the fans before and after each game.

This item brings Neymar 541,680 euros per month before taxes. Also, this paragraph prohibits the attacker from making negative comments about the club and its employees, including criticizing the tactics chosen by the coach. PSG called this point an ethical bonus, the implementation of which brings Neymar about 6.5 million euros per year.

Another interesting point of the contract was revealed by AS. According to the publication, in 2025, at his request, the contract with Neymar will automatically extend for another season (this helps to bypass French legislation, which prohibits signing an agreement for more than 5 years), after which the Brazilian must return to his homeland without fail to end his career there. … If so, then at 34, Neymar is likely to end his performances in Europe.

By the way, according to El Mundo’s estimates, since 2017, PSG has spent about half a billion dollars on Neymar’s transfer, his salary and various bonuses.

Neymar has enjoyed special privileges in Paris since his departure from Barcelona. According to Le Parisien, back in 2017, the following points were included in his contract:

Two personal physiotherapists working with the player according to an individual program.

Teammates are forbidden to play hard against Neymar in training and enter into verbal conflicts with him.

Neymar has the right not to take part in exercises aimed at defense, as well as to work out in defense in official matches.

May come to matches and trainings with a bag of any brand, while other PSG players are required to appear in the outfit of the official sponsor.

PSG will now focus on renewing their contract with Kylian Mbappé, the planet’s main young talent. The 22-year-old Frenchman’s contract expires in the summer of 2022, and he does not want to renew it, as he intends to join Real Madrid on a free agent. Mbappe’s decision could be influenced by Neymar and Lionel Messi, as Kilian enjoys being part of this trio. The most interesting thing is that the President of France Emmanuel Macron will also try to influence Mbappe. Kilian has already received personal messages from the head of state. PSG is going to propose a new contract in October, and it will probably also contain a bunch of brain-bearing clauses.