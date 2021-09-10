The best trailers from the PS5 presentation: Spider-Man 2, God of War 2, Uncharted on PC, GTA 5, Wolverine and others

The publisher began to fire with almost all weapons.

Sony held a big presentation of the PlayStation 5, where it made several high-profile announcements and showed a number of projects with a smaller caliber. We talk about the main thing from the event.

Spiderman 2

Insomniac announced two games at once, but the main one was definitely the continuation of “Spider-Man” with the uncomplicated name Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The main threat to Peter and Miles will be Venom – as expected, given the scene after the credits of its predecessor.

The development team is led by Brian Intahar, Creative Lead for Part 1 of 2018. The release of the second part will happen in 2023 only on PS5.

“Wolverine”

The second game of the studio unexpectedly became “Wolverine”. Development is still in its early stages, and creative director Brian Horton will be a key figure in the project – before that he led the team of last year’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

God of war raagnarok

Sony Santa Monica showed three minutes of God of War Ragnarok. The sequel takes place several years after the original. The central theme of the story will be the search for the true destiny of Atreus, and the villains will be Thor and Freya. Kratos will continue to wield the Leviathan ax and the Blades of Chaos.

Released in 2022 on PS5 and PS4.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake

Many were really surprised by the announcement of a remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, which is being created by the studio Aspyr. There are few details about the new version of the cult role-playing game BioWare, but many of the original developers are working on it.

First, the project will be released on PS5 and PC.

Gran turismo 7

The seventh installment of the iconic car simulator has got a stylish trailer in the style of the classic editions of the series and the exact release date – March 4, 2022 for PS5 and PS4. Just a couple of weeks after Horizon Forbidden West.

GTA 5

Rockstar showed a gameplay trailer for GTA 5 for the PlayStation 5, at the end of which it announced the postponement of the release to March 2022. Initially, the release was planned for November 11, 2021.

Uncharted on PS5 and PC

Sony will still release Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End on PC – and a full-fledged remaster, which will also appear on the PS5. Included, among other things, is also Uncharted: Lost Legacy.

The collection will be released in early 2022 on PS5 and “a little later” on PC.

Ghostwire: Tokyo

The mystical action from the creators of The Evil Within is still a big mystery, and the gameplay cutscenes still do not make it clear what the game is like in the end. But now there is a more accurate release date – spring 2022 for PS5 and PC.

The plot revolves around a supernatural event – in Tokyo, the entire population disappeared at one point. The hero will have to understand what happened and from where all kinds of sinister creatures entered the real world.

Alan wake remastered

As expected, the event revealed the first trailer for the remaster of Alan Wake, now officially launching on October 5th on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One and PC. Rumors about the release of PS Plus have not yet come true.

Forspoken

The gameplay trailer for the ambitious adventure game Square Enix has confirmed the release date – spring 2022.

Guardians of the Galaxy

Another story trailer for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy was shown at the event. Released on October 26th.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Spin-off Borderlands about baby Tina got the first gameplay trailer and the exact release date is March 25th. The game itself for the most part resembles the same Borderlands.