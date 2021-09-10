The Brazilian national team has repeated the record after winning the qualification for the 2022 World Cup :: Football :: RBC Sport

The team won their ninth consecutive victory in the qualifying tournament for the World Cup. Brazilians beat Peru

Read us on News News

Photo: Global Look Press



The Brazilian national football team beat South America’s record for their ninth consecutive victory in qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. About it informs OptaJoao.

The team defeated Peru 2: 0. Ribeiro and Neymar distinguished themselves with effective strikes, both goals were scored in the first half.

The Brazilians managed to repeat the record they set between September 2016 and August 2017.

At the same time, on September 5, the team was supposed to play a match against Argentina, but it was interrupted a few minutes after the start, as the Brazilian police tried to detain several Argentine players.

FIFA Opens Case Against Football Associations of Brazil and Argentina



The Argentines violated the rules for entering Brazil, because they did not indicate that they had visited the UK before arriving in the country. According to Brazilian requirements, after visiting the UK, players had to go through quarantine.

Brazil won all matches in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. The last time she failed to win was in October 2017 during the qualifying tournament for the 2018 World Cup, that time the match against Bolivia ended with a score of 0: 0.

In the qualifying standings for the World Cup, the team takes first place, gaining 24 points in eight matches.