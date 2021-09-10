“The feeling that the judges did not hear about the new KHL rule”

Avangard head coach Bob Hartley commented on the defeat to Dynamo Moscow (2: 5) in the KHL regular championship match.

– Congratulations to Dynamo on the victory, they played great today. We had a good first period, in the second the rival caught us a little, we dropped out of the pace of the game and in the third segment we were already two goals behind and tried to recoup. We also gave our opponents two-on-one opportunities, they played good combinations, and we had to pay with defeat. Dynamo has many skilled players, Shipachev alone is worth something. I think Vadim was the best player on the ice today.

Our preseason turned out to be rather strange, we have a lot of new guys, not all of them were in good shape. We have not yet entered our rhythm, it takes time. While we sometimes do not make the right decisions, but I am sure that the game of “Vanguard” will improve. We knew that there would be a period when something would go wrong, and just today we saw ice hockey that was atypical for Avangard.

When will Demchenko play at goal? We will discuss this issue with goalkeeping coach Sergei Zvyagin. Vasily did not play many matches in the summer, plus he was injured in the preseason. Arseniy Gritsyuk is just learning to play at a professional level. We are helping him and I think he will progress.

What kind of hitch arose before the start of the game? In the KHL, there is a new rule that those who are listed in the application as the top three should go to the starting throw-in. And for the second match, the opponents are releasing the wrong guys who were in the starting list. I had to talk to the judges, it feels like they hadn’t heard about it, ”the coach said.