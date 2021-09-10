The Google search engine has received the chip that many have been waiting for. Here’s how to turn it on

The Google search page has officially received a dark mode interface. This happened after several months of testing.

This is the desktop version of Google. When the appropriate setting is selected, the page turns dark gray, and the controls are also repainted for ease of use. The dark theme is included not only in a regular search engine, but also in image and news searches.

To enable dark theme on Google:

enter any query in the search bar and press Enter

in the upper right corner select “gear” and find there “Search settings”

in the menu on the left side, go to the “View” section

find the item “Dark theme”.

Here you can choose a dark mode on a permanent basis, as well as set “Default” – in this case, Google will change the design automatically, depending on the system settings.

Some users have been using dark mode in Google search for a while as part of a beta testing program. Now the dark theme has become available to everyone. If you do not have it at the moment, you will have to wait a bit – Google warns that it will take some time to deploy the new interface.

Earlier, we talked about the conflict between Google and the Russian authorities. The outcome of this lawsuit may decide the fate of the further work of YouTube and the company’s search engine in Russia.

In addition, earlier it became known about serious accusations against the most popular messenger WhatsApp – it allegedly opens and checks encrypted chats of users. The former director of the company has already explained what’s what.