The head of the Belarusian ice hockey resigns after the IIHF’s decision to remove him :: Hockey :: RBC Sport

Two days ago, the Belarusian Ice Hockey Federation said that Dmitry Baskov would continue to work

Dmitry Baskov left the post of head of the Belarusian Ice Hockey Federation (BHF) due to the sanctions of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF). This was reported on the FHB website.

It is noted that Basque wrote a statement of his own free will. The federation called this decision a forced measure “so as not to harm the sport.”

“In my decision, I was guided by one thing: Belarusian hockey should not suffer. I myself was a hockey player, I went through all this myself, so when I understand that the International Ice Hockey Federation can prohibit all our national teams, club teams and youth schools from playing in the international arena, I just cannot afford it, ”said Basque.

Earlier it became known that the IIHF suspended Dmitry Baskov for five years. According to the International Federation, he put pressure on athletes who opposed the country’s President Alexander Lukashenko. He was also accused of threats and abuse of his position.

At the same time, the BHF initially announced that Basque would continue his work.