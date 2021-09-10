The Hunger Games star announced pregnancy :: Repost :: RBC Style

Award-winning 31-year-old Jennifer Lawrence is about to become a mother

Actress Jennifer Lawrence (“The Hunger Games”, “My Boyfriend is Crazy”, “X-Men: First Class”) and her husband, art gallery director Cook Maroney, are expecting a baby, writes People. This was announced to the publication by a representative of the actress.

Lawrence and Maroni began dating in June 2018 and announced their engagement in February 2019. The couple tied the knot on October 19, 2019 in Rhode Island. The wedding reception was attended by more than 150 guests, including singer Adele, comedian Amy Schumer, actresses Emma Stone and Nicole Ricci, mother – founder of the Kardashian clan Kris Jenner and many others.

On December 24, Netflix’s political satire “Don’t Look Up” will premiere, starring Jennifer Lawrence opposite Leonardo DiCaprio. For this role, she received $ 25 million, which made her one of the highest paid actresses of 2021.

Jennifer Lawrence is the winner of the Oscar (2013), three Golden Globes (2013, 2014, 2016), BAFTA (2014). She is widely known for her roles as Katniss Everdeen in the Hunger Games franchise and Mystic in the X-Men reboot.