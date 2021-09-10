The most titled football player in the world refused to play for the club – 09/10/2021

During the press conference, the sports director of Sao Paulo, Carlos Belmonte, confirmed that Alves did not return to the club’s location and does not intend to play for the team. Representatives of the most titled football player in the world notified the management about this. Belmonte said that the leadership made an attempt to negotiate with Alves, but he refused. “In this regard, we have decided that Alves will no longer play for us,” he concluded.

According to O Globo, the club must pay Alves $ 2 million. The footballer has been playing for the club since 2019.

Alves is the most titled footballer in the world. He has 46 titles on his account. The most successful stage in the Brazilian’s career was his performances for the Catalan Barcelona. As part of the blue garnet, he won the Spanish championship six times, won the Spanish Cup four times, won the country’s Super Cup four times, the Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup three times, and won the Club World Cup three times.