The Russian national beach soccer team lost for the first time after winning the World Cup :: Football :: RBC Sport

The match Russia – Belarus was held as part of the Euroleague Superfinal. The main time ended in a draw, and in the penalty shootout Belarusians won 4: 2

Photo: Sergey Fadeichev / TASS



The Russian national team lost to Belarus in the Euroleague Superfinal match in a penalty shootout (2: 4). The main time of the meeting ended with a score of 5: 5.

After the first period, the Russian team lost 1: 3. As part of the Belarusian team, Konstantin Magaletsky and Yegor Gorodetsky distinguished themselves. Another goal was scored by the goalkeeper of the Russian team Denis Parkhomenko. The only goal in favor of the Russian national team was scored by Fedor Zemskov.

After the first break, the Russians scored three goals and came out ahead, Boris Nikonorov, Artur Paportny and Anton Shkarin distinguished themselves. In the final period Nikonorov strengthened the advantage of the Russians, but Ivan Konstantinov and Evgeny Novikov equalized the score.

In the penalty shootout, the Belarusian players scored four goals, while the Russian team responded with only two goals.

For the Russian national team, this is the first defeat after winning the world championship. In the first game of the Euroleague Superfinal, the team beat Poland (7: 2).