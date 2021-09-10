the singer presented her own line of cosmetics

Waving her lush eyelashes, Ariana Grande graced the cover of Allure, in an interview with which she announced the debut of her highly anticipated beauty line!

Ariana Grande has been preparing for the presentation of her own line of cosmetics for about two years

Is there anything that could spoil the look of 28-year-old Ariana Grande? The answer is no, and she proved it by gracing the October issue of Allure magazine. Ariana looked great on the cover, with very long eyelashes, while the rest of her face was completely untouched by makeup other than glossy lipstick. All the makeup she used was from her new makeup line. rem beauty, which she debuted in an issue of the magazine. She crafted her glamor with a creamy Jisoo Baik off-the-shoulder top and gold earrings from Lorraine West and Sarah Hendler.

Ariana Grande graces the cover of the October issue of Allure magazine

The singer told the publication Allure on how she prepared for the highly anticipated announcement of her new brand.

“It’s so hard to keep a secret for the last two years and have testers and samplers in my purse and people ask me, ‘Oh, I like your makeup, what’s on you? What did you use? ” And I’m like, “I don’t know, but I’m sweating and embarrassed. It was so hard to keep a secret for so long. ”

Eyes are our main source of communication!

However, now that the cat is out of the bag, Ariana shared how she is launching the brand in different stages, starting with eye makeup:

“Our main gateway to our dreams, our emotions, our everything. They are our main storytellers and sources of communication. I feel that my eyes can express more than sometimes words can. “

Ariana is the latest celebrity to launch a cosmetics line, and she shared her opinion that many women in her industry are starting their own companies.

“I, of course, thought about it a lot, because I don’t want to just jump on any running boards. I think … I also wear my peers’ makeup, just like I listen to their music. I’m not going to say, “Oh, there are too many artists here.” I love and I am a big fan of my colleagues who do both, and I think this is just another way of telling stories. Because you never have enough makeup, and you never have enough music. “

As for where Ariana gets her inspiration from when it comes to the beauty industry – she loves the old decades and confessed: