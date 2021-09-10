The stars dispersed: how will the property of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West be divided

Rumors about this have been circulating for several months, but now everything is official: Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West after seven years of marriage. The TMZ website was the first to report this, and a Kardashian spokesman confirmed the information. The couple split up peacefully, and Kardashian requested joint custody of their four children.

The couple entered into a marriage contract, which will greatly simplify the division of their property, which is estimated at $ 2.1 billion. Both spouses independently own and operate their own businesses – Kanye West has a Yeezy brand, and Kim Kardashian has a cosmetics manufacturer KKW Beauty. They will most likely retain ownership and any income from these projects. It will be more difficult with the division of their common real estate and expensive “toys”, including their $ 30,000 mansion in Calabasas, California. But such properties account for less than 5% of their total assets.

The last six months before the divorce were not easy for the couple. Their family issues were publicized on social media, and West was adding fuel to the flames with his ill-fated presidential campaign. The couple have been living separately for several months now: the Kardashians and their children are in Calabasas, and West is in Wyoming. Over the past year, they have been undergoing therapy and discussing a possible divorce and reunion.

Forbes has calculated how much money the Kardashians and West are likely to have after the divorce.

Kanye West: $ 1.3 billion

West is richer than his wife, but much of his fortune is not liquid. His main asset is shoe brand Yeezy, known for chunky sneakers starting at $ 200 a pair. West owns it solely, but the value of the company depends on Adidas, which manufactures, markets and delivers the sneakers. As a kind of royalty, West receives approximately 11% of Yeezy’s annual revenues, which were about $ 1.3 billion in 2019. Taking a conservative approach, Forbes ranked the brand in April 2020 at $ 1.26 billion…

Kim Kardashian West: $ 780 million

Kardashian West may not be as wealthy as her husband, but her assets are much more liquid and less dependent on fashion and consumer whims. Like West, a significant chunk of the Kardashians’ fortune comes from their own brand. In October, Forbes estimated its 72% stake in cosmetics company KKW Beauty at about $ 500 million…

Yet $ 250 million accounts for cash and other investments. The Kardashians have made millions thanks to the Kardashian Family show, in which she starred for 13 years, the mobile game Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, and modeling and sponsorship contracts. However, the biggest deal Kardashian struck last year, selling 20% ​​of KKW Beauty to Coty cosmetics corporation for $ 200 million.

Remaining: $ 70 million

The couple jointly own several houses and pay off several mortgages. Their properties include an estate in Calabasas, Los Angeles County, a condominium in Miami and two ranches in Wyoming. According to documents West revealed to Forbes last year, the couple may also own $ 5 million in art, nearly $ 4 million in cars, $ 3.2 million in jewelry, and even $ 300,000 worth of livestock. the terms of the marriage contract and the settlement agreement, which the spouses’ lawyers can achieve. So far, we can assume that they will split the assets equally. One thing is clear: no one will remain offended.

