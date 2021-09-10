The Ukrainian national volleyball team will be awarded UAH 10 million for the victory over Russia :: Others :: RBC Sport

According to the President of the Ukrainian Volleyball Federation Mykhailo Melnyk, the money will be allocated by the partners of the federation

Photo: Global Look Press



The Ukrainian volleyball team will receive UAH 10 million (more than RUB 27 million) if it reaches the quarterfinals of the European Volleyball Championship, the press service of the Ukrainian Volleyball Federation reports.

The 1/8 finals match between the national teams of Russia and Ukraine will take place on September 11 in Gdansk (Poland). It is noted that the money will be allocated by the partners of the federation.

“In recent years, the Ukrainian volleyball team has been showing good results. Thanks to the support of corporate partners, we now have the opportunity to motivate our boys and girls to play not only with words, but also financially, ”commented Mikhail Melnikov, head of the Volleyball Federation of Ukraine.

At the European Championship, the Russian team suffered only one defeat in five matches, they did not manage to beat Turkey (1: 3). She coped with the national teams of the Netherlands (3: 2), Finland (3: 1), Spain (3: 1) and North Macedonia (3: 0).

The Ukrainians failed to beat the national teams of Serbia (0: 3) and Poland (0: 3). The team defeated the national teams of Greece (3: 2), Portugal (3: 2) and Belgium (3: 1).