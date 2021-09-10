The wizard of Russian football. Guus Hiddink completed his coaching career – 09/10/2021

Guus Hiddink, who headed the Curacao national team in August last year and had a coronavirus four months ago, announced the completion of his work in the coaching career through the publication Voetbal International.

I have not been active lately due to the coronavirus. I spoke with the President of the Curacao Football Federation, and we came to the conclusion that it would be better for me to stop for a while. Guus Hiddink former head coach of the Russian national football team

And to the clarifying question, how long this period will last, he replied that he was going to “finish at all” and would not take an example from his compatriot Dick Advocaat, who, being only one year younger, also intended to give up coaching, but in July he headed the Iraqi national team …

In general, Hiddink’s bright coaching career looks a bit paradoxical. There are not so many titles on his account, and the vast majority of them were won with PSV.

Under Hiddink’s leadership, the Eindhoven-based club have won the Netherlands Championship six times, the National Cup four times, and beat Benfica in the 1988 European Cup final. In addition, the Dutchman won the Intercontinental Cup with Real Madrid in 1998 and the FA Cup with Chelsea in 2009. That’s all.

However, Hiddink has worked with the national teams for a significant part of his life, and here, perhaps, the most interesting thing begins. Indeed, in Real Madrid, where, by and large, he did not succeed, Hiddink came from the Netherlands team, with which he worked very successfully and only lost on penalties to the Brazilians in the semi-finals of the 1998 World Cup.

Four years later, the South Korean national team climbed the same high in the world championship table under his leadership at the home tournament, which has already become a super sensation. And the bronze medal of the 2008 European Championship for the Russian national team, to which Hiddink came two years earlier and which, in fact, turned into a world-class team for just one tournament thanks to purposeful preparation, is still its brightest achievement.

It is no coincidence that the official Twitter of the Russian national team reacted emotionally to the latest news: “Guus Ivanovich Hiddink has completed his coaching career! Thanks for everything, magician! “

Having suffered a setback with the Russian national team in the qualifying round before the 2010 World Cup, Hiddink tried to coach the Turkish national team, and then in his life there was another, but very short Russian stage associated with work at Anji. Then he returned to the Netherlands national team for a while, helped Chelsea for the second time at the request of Roman Abramovich, coached the Chinese youth team and worked a little in Curacao.