“This was not expected from Ani.” Gleichengauz – about Shcherbakova’s new short program

Choreographer Daniel Gleichengauzcollaborating with a figure skating coach Eteri Tutberidze, spoke about the new short program of the world champion Anna Shcherbakova… In the Olympic season 2021/2022, the skater will perform under The Songs of Distant Earth performed by Kirill Richter.

“In the short program, we chose the East. I wanted to combine the magic of this East with the idea that she is the lady of the storm. She controls the elements, collects a sandstorm, releases it all into the audience, into the audience, she bewitches.

We move from the slow part, where we mesmerize, into the completely driving part on the track – something that no one really expected from Anya after the lyrics. She can. And the music, and the choreography, and the way Anya feels and does it, raises it with every beat – from beginning to end you climb to the very top and from there you will jump when she finishes, ”Gleichengauz said on the First Channel.

