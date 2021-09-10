“Twilight”: all of Bella’s sighs are collected in one video

The video shows how the actresses showed emotions with just one breath.

After the release of the movie “Twilight”, many viewers criticized the emotionless performance of the young Kristen Stewart. But what the actress did great was to sigh for the camera. Her character Bella Swan’s sighs have become something of an internet meme. And the other day, the streaming service Amazon Prime Video published an ironic video, which contains a cut of frames from the first film of the vampire saga with an emphasis on the breath of the main character.

The video contains 41 cases when Bella sighs: from irritation, fright, surprise and just like that. It seems that Stewart invested all her acting in exhaling air from her lungs. If you observe her in this vein, it becomes noticeable that her character has many different emotions.

“Kristen Stewart is here to show you that a sigh can mean a million different things, and we think that’s great,” the streaming service staff write.

How can you disagree here?

The heroine of the vampire saga “Twilight” is declared the actress of the decadeIn addition to Kristen Stewart, the Hollywood Critics Association will present special awards to Olivia Wilde and Zach Gottsagen.

