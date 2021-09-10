Ubisoft stylized the announcement of sending Far Cry 6 for gold under the appeal of the main villain to his people

Ubisoft Publishing and Ubisoft Toronto Development Studio reported on the Far Cry 6 open-world shooter reaching the final milestone in production – the so-called gold dispatch.

Let us remind you that the project’s “gilding” (Far Cry 6 in this case) means the readiness of the master disc containing the final assembly for printing and uploading to digital distribution services.

“True Yarantsy. This is your president, Anton Castillo. I am proud to announce that Far Cry 6 has gone gold. See you on October 7 “, – stylized the announcement of Ubisoft under the appeal of the main antagonist to his people.

Recall that the events of Far Cry 6 will unfold on the territory of the fictional tropical country of Yara, which is pushed around by Castillo. The protagonist will become part of the resistance and challenge the despot who oppresses his people.

Far Cry 6 will be released on October 7 on PC (Uplay, EGS), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, as well as Google Stadia and Amazon Luna. Previously, Ubisoft revealed the system requirements and features of the PC version.