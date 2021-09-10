Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that there is a possibility of a full-scale war with Russia. He announced this on September 10 at the YES Brainstorming forum, which takes place in Kiev.

“I think maybe,” Zelensky answered the relevant question. “There is potential in this topic.”

According to him, if such a development of events takes place, there will never again be a neighborhood between Russia, Ukraine, Belarus. At the same time, the Ukrainian president blamed for the deterioration of relations on Russia, which allegedly does not respect the independence of Ukraine, writes Gazeta.ru.

On September 9, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov noted that a significant part of US-Ukraine relations “radiates hatred” towards Russia. According to him, Ukrainian-American relations should be sovereign, this is the business of two sovereign states, but it is hard not to notice that a fairly large part of these relations radiates Russophobia.

On July 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Ukraine was becoming a Western “anti-Russia” project aimed at confrontation with Moscow and inciting hatred towards it. He pointed out that many Ukrainians do not agree with this state of affairs, but they are not allowed to be heard. At the same time, the head of the Russian state has repeatedly stressed that Moscow is ready to restore relations with Kiev, and the Ukrainians and Russians are fraternal peoples.

In addition, Putin stressed that the West seeks to completely place Ukraine under external control, including the supervision of foreign advisers over the Ukrainian authorities, special services and armed forces, the military “development” of the territory of Ukraine, and the deployment of NATO infrastructure.