Unusual properties of the Milky Way discovered

To better understand the history and evolution of the Milky Way, astronomers are studying the composition of the gases and metals that make up an important part of our galaxy. Three main elements are distinguished: the original gas coming from outside our galaxy, the gas between the stars inside our galaxy, enriched in chemical elements, and dust created by the condensation of metals present in this gas.

So far, theoretical models have assumed that these three types of gases were uniformly mixed throughout the Milky Way and reached a level of chemical enrichment similar to the solar atmosphere, called solar metallicity. Today, a group of astronomers from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) are demonstrating that these gases are not as much mixed as previously thought, which has a strong impact on the current understanding of the evolution of galaxies. As a result, the modeling of the evolution of the Milky Way will have to be modified. These results can be read in the journal Nature.

Galaxies are made up of a set of stars and are formed as a result of the condensation of gas in the intergalactic medium, which consists mainly of hydrogen and a small amount of helium. This gas does not contain metals, unlike gas in galaxies – in astronomy, all chemical elements heavier than helium are collectively called metals, although they are atoms in gaseous form.

“The galaxies feed on virgin gas from outside, which rejuvenates them and enables new stars.” Explains Annalisa De Quia, professor in the Department of Astronomy at the UNIGE Faculty of Science and the first author of the study. At the same time, stars burn the hydrogen they are made of throughout their lives and form other elements through nucleosynthesis. When a star, which has reached the end of its life, explodes, it displaces the metals it produces, such as iron, zinc, carbon and silicon, feeding these elements into the gas of the galaxy. These atoms can then condense into dust, especially in the colder, denser parts of the galaxy. ” Initially, when the Milky Way formed, more than 10 billion years ago, there were no metals in it. Then the stars gradually enriched the environment with the metals they produced, ”the researcher continues.

Thus, the environment that makes up the Milky Way combines metals produced by stars, dust particles that formed from these metals, and gases from outside the galaxy that regularly enter it. “Until now, theoretical models held that these three elements were homogeneously mixed and reached a solar composition throughout our galaxy with a slight increase in metallicity in the center, where there are more stars,” explains Patrick Petitjean, researcher at the Institut d’Astrophysique de Paris, University Sorbonne. “We wanted to observe this in detail with the Hubble Space Telescope’s ultraviolet spectrograph.”

Spectroscopy allows you to separate light from stars into its individual colors or frequencies, something like a prism or a rainbow. In this decomposed light, astronomers are especially interested in absorption lines: “When we observe a star, the metals that make up the gas between the star and us absorb a very small part of the light in a characteristic manner with a certain frequency, which allows us not only to identify their presence, but also to tell which it is metal and in what quantity, ”the scientist said.

For 25 hours, a team of scientists observed the atmosphere of 25 stars using the Hubble Telescope and the Large Telescope (VLT) in Chile. With these spectrographs, it is impossible to count dust, even if it contains metals. Therefore, Annalisa De Kia’s team developed a new observation technique. “This includes tracking the overall composition of gas and dust by simultaneously observing multiple elements such as iron, zinc, titanium, silicon and oxygen,” explains the Geneva-based researcher. “We can then track the amount of metals present in the dust and add it to the amount already determined by previous observations to get the total.”

Thanks to this dual-observation technology, astronomers have discovered that not only is the Milky Way’s environment inhomogeneous, but that some of the regions studied reach only 10% of the solar metallicity. “This discovery plays a key role in developing theoretical models for the formation and evolution of galaxies,” says Jens-Christian Kroger, researcher at UNIGE’s Astronomy Department. “From now on, we will need to improve the modeling by increasing the resolution so that we can account for these changes in metallicity at different locations in the Milky Way.”

These results have a profound impact on our understanding of the evolution of galaxies and, in particular, our own. Indeed, metals play a fundamental role in the formation of stars, cosmic dust, molecules and planets. And now we know that new stars and planets can form today from gases of very different compositions.