US Open – 2021: Russian Daniil Medvedev made his way to the final for the second time in his career, beating Felix Auger-Alyassim from Canada

For the second time in his career, the Russian made his way to the decisive match of the US Open.

Medvedev is thundering in America! He rushed like a whirlwind across the US Open grid and will play in the final again

Daniil Medvedev rushed like a whirlwind across the grid of the US Open – 2021 and will play in the finals of this competition again. In the semifinals, our guy left no chance for the Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassim… It’s just incredible – our guy is thundering in America!





How the earnings of tennis stars at the US Open have changed

Men at the current US Open were much less surprised than women. Only seeded tennis players made it to the semifinals in the men’s singles. Moreover, three of these four are in the top 4 crops – Novak Djokovic (1), Daniil Medvedev (2) and Alexander Zverev (4). And only Felix Auger-Aliassim is a little out of this row. He has the 12th seed and has not reached the top ten yet. In the upper half of the grid, the semifinal pair was formed by Djokovic and Zverev, who have something to figure out among themselves after the Tokyo Olympics, and in the lower half – by Medvedev and Auger-Alyassim.





“I’ll take your legs.” Djokovic dealt with Berrettini and reached the 1/2 finals of the US Open

I must say that 21-year-old Felix Auger-Alyassim was somewhat lucky with the net. To the student Tony Nadal did not have to face strong opponents, who were considered one of the favorites before the start of the tournament. AND Stefanos Tsitsipas (3), and Andrey Rublev (5) other tennis players made them cover their rackets. And Felix wisely took advantage of the chances presented to him and for the first time in his career reached the 1/2 finals of the Grand Slam tournament.





Medvedev will fight for the final of the US Open with a student of Uncle Nadal. What is Auger-Alyassim known for?

As for Daniil Medvedev, he is simply unstoppable at the current US Open. He completed the first four laps without losing a set and managed to complete all these matches in less than 2 hours. Only in the quarter finals with a little-known Dutchman Botik van de Sandshulp, who sensationally made his way from qualification to such a high stage of the competition, the Russian allowed himself to give 1 set. Daniel admitted that the local conditions are very suitable for him: “There are light balls here all the time. Now they are, in principle, not light and not really heavy. It seems to me that everyone you watch has very good ball control, so we see a lot of good rallies, good matches. And the court is quite fast, that is, if you serve well and do the first hit well, then it’s hard for your opponent. Every time I play the US Open and Australian Open, if it’s not cold on that day, then the serve, the first hit is always the most important thing. “





Daniil Medvedev lost one set at the US Open. But the Russian is still in the 1/2 finals!

Medvedev and Auger-Alyassim met on a professional level only once. It was quite a long time ago – in Toronto-2018 – and then Daniel won in three sets. However, since then, both tennis players have matured, gained experience, and this fight can already be seriously forgotten. Most experts considered the Russian as the favorite, but someone pointed out that the Canadian could give a fight to our guy. “Everyone predicts a fairly easy victory for Medvedev, but it won’t be easy. Auger-Allassim can resist. Naturally, Medvedev is the favorite, but it is difficult to say for sure that he will win. Daniel has much more experience in such fights. But the Canadian will come out and play his tennis. He is powerful, fairly stable and is already playing in the US Open semi-finals. He has nothing to lose, ”the famous Soviet and Russian tennis player Andrei Olkhovsky said in an interview with the Championship.





“Nothing to lose!” How can Auger-Alyassim stop Medvedev in the battle for the US Open final?

The match began slowly. Nobody forced the events. Tennis players allowed themselves long rallies, slowly getting involved in the game. But more often Felix was wrong. Perhaps it was the excitement. As a result, in the 7th game, Medvedev made a break at zero and calmly brought the set to victory – 6: 4 in 39 minutes. In the second game, the Canadian began to control the ball noticeably better, and the audience, who were actively rooting for him, also gave him confidence. With the score 3: 2, Felix managed to realize his second break point. In the 9th game, the Canadian served for the game, received 2 set points, but did not convert them. But Medvedev then caught the courage, made a reverse break, and then took all the remaining games – 7: 5.

After such a fiasco, Felix was completely depressed. But Medvedev could no longer be stopped. The Canadian took the starting game of the 3rd game, but that was almost the end of it for him. Daniel began to take point after point and took the lead with two breaks 5: 1. As a result, in a little over 2 hours it was all over – 6: 4, 7: 5, 6: 2.

This is how the Russian for the second time in his career made his way to the decisive match of the US Open and will wait for an opponent who will be determined in the Djokovic – Zverev pair.