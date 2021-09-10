Vasilevsky and Sergachev brightly annealed on the couch at Urgant

Andrey Vasilevsky and Mikhail Sergachev Russian hockey players Andrei Vasilevsky and Mikhail Sergachev, who won the Stanley Cup, took part in the filming of “Evening Urgant”.

On the eve of the two-time Stanley Cup winners, playing in the NHL “Tampa Bay Lightning” – Russian hockey players Andrei Vasilevsky and Mikhail Sergachev became the heroes of the show “Evening Urgant”.

On the main channel of Russia, famous athletes told how they celebrated the victory, how they brought their title from the USA, what they are doing with it in Moscow and even remembered about the “tragic” incident on the ice.

The host of the program, Ivan Urgant, decided to recreate the atmosphere of a festive party, and arranged an imitation of their stormy party “on a yacht” right in the studio. He gave the guys a bottle of beer each and offered to stand on the sofa, imagining that it was a boat, and climbed onto the table himself. The ship was managed by co-host Dmitry Khrustalev.

The heroes of the program began to dance rather modestly to the music, but suddenly their favorite burst into the studio – the lead singer of the group “Hands up” Sergei Zhukov. After that, the dances of hockey players became even more incendiary and energetic.

