Verstappen: We are not planning to change the motor in Monza

At a press conference before the Italian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen said he did not expect the same advantage he had a week ago in Zandvoort.

“The win at Zandvoort was one of the most enjoyable of my career,” Max said. – Of course, it is difficult to compare with the emotions of the first victory, but the joy of success in the home race was great. The fans expected me to win, so any result other than first place would have upset them! I knew that it would not be easy to win, because from the very beginning of the season we had a sharp rivalry with Mercedes in every Grand Prix. But we did everything perfectly, I won pole position, won the race and felt great relief. Rushing under the checkered flag, I finally said to myself: “Okay, the task is completed!”

If we talk about Monza, this time we have a more competitive car than in previous years, but it is not a fact that its speed will be enough for equal rivalry with Mercedes. This weekend we will have a sprint again, and I hope that we prepared in the best possible way and perform well. But I do not expect that here we will have the same advantage as in Zandvoort.

I don’t think we’ll see a lot of overtaking during the sprint. Yes, there are many long straight lines in Monza, but with modern cars it is very difficult to get close to an opponent in corners. I remember last year I was stuck for a long time in a group of riders where everyone was using DRS – in such a situation you go as fast as the one who is in charge of the group goes. Hopefully, not only us did not like it, and all the teams this time will be more inventive in terms of strategy. And I also expect to take a high enough position so that, in principle, I do not need to overtake a lot of cars! “

In Zandvoort, Red Bull Racing installed a new engine on the car of Sergio Perez. The journalists asked Max when the team will replace the engine on his car.

“We haven’t decided yet when to replace the motor on my car and get a fine for it,” Max replied. “The current engine is relatively new, we do not plan to change it already here in Monza.”

The championship leader also commented on the recent contracts of George Russell and Alexander Albon.

“I’m, of course, happy for George Russell, but his move to Mercedes seemed logical and obvious, – said Verstappen. – If you perform well and connected with Mercedes, in the end you will find yourself in the factory team. Let’s see how he shows himself there.

I am also glad that Alex Albon returns to Formula 1. We were partners, he is nice, talented, very hardworking and clearly deserves a place in Formula 1. I am sure he will have good results. Alex has shown excellent speed since karting, and the fact that he is returning to conditions of, perhaps, less pressure, will only help him. “