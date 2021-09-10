Vitalik Buterin proposed to transfer NFTs issued on Ethereum to L2

Vitalik Buterin proposed to transfer non-fungible tokens (NFT) issued on the Ethereum blockchain to the ecosystem of second level (L2) solutions. So he expects to reduce gas consumption by the main network.

We need to move NFTs onto the layer 2 ecosystem to cut fees. However, doing that * right * requires good cross-rollup portability standards, so the ecosystem can avoid getting locked into one particular L2. I make a cross-rollup portability proposal here: https: //t.co/eKRQFSjjUh – vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) September 8, 2021

“To reduce fees, we need to move NFT to a second tier ecosystem. However, to do this “right, good L2 interoperability standards are needed so that the ecosystem doesn’t get stuck on one particular solution,” Buterin wrote.

The Ethereum founder emphasized that the segment of non-fungible tokens is in need of low fees “due to the non-financial nature of a large part of it.”

Existing solutions like Arbitrum can be used to move NFT to a second-tier ecosystem. However, according to Buterin, this approach has a number of significant drawbacks:

all major rollup -supported platforms EVM have backdoors and other security issues, so it is risky to rely on one single solution;

the NFT ecosystem is not closed – it needs to interact with other projects on Ethereum.

As a possible option, Buterin proposed a system that allows NFTs to be transferred between rollup platforms or backbones by issuing wrapped tokens.

Currently L2 cannot communicate with each other. Previously, the Ethereum founder introduced a mechanism to allow transactions between different DeFi-protocols using second-level solutions in the second-largest cryptocurrency network.

The system for NFT transmission operates in a similar manner. The user issues a token on Platform A and transfers it to a “wrapper manager contract”. Such a transaction contains a commentary indicating platform B to which the asset is to be transferred, as well as information about the original owner.

The contract stores this information in a special store and assigns a serial number to the NFT. Platform user B, knowing the serial number and address of the original token holder, can release a wrapped version of the token.

The wrapper management contract stores the information passed to it until the platform B token is redeemed, which prevents duplicate NFTs from being issued again.

According to Glassnode, the NFT segment is the main consumer of gas in the Ethereum network, so the question raised by Buterin is now more relevant than ever.

For example, on September 7 and 8, the average price of gas on the blockchain was 213 Gwei and 156 Gwei, respectively, according to Etherscan. Analysts explained the surge in the NFT emission of The Sevens collection – more than 18,000 addresses competed for the right to receive one of 7,000 tokens.

We will remind, Buterin proposed to abandon the management of DeFi projects through token voting.

