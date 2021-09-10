What a new round smartphone looks like (photo)

If you are missing something special and unique, then the new smartphone will appeal to you. The device with an IPS LCD screen with a diameter of 87.6 mm (3.45 inches) is equipped with everything that is in the gadgets we are used to – the same options and capabilities. But the form factor is surprising.

Photo: kickstarter.com

The Cyrcle Phone 2.0 display is as round as the body of a smartphone. It seems that the company had to work hard to adapt Android 10 to work with an unusual format. The device has 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal memory. The main camera, like the selfie camera, has a resolution of 13 megapixels.

The body of the device is made of a special plastic obtained from corn – the manufacturer stands for environmentally friendly production. The smartphone does not support 5G, but works with 4G LTE. USB Type-C charging included. Another interesting detail can be distinguished two 3.5mm headphone jack.

Photo: kickstarter.com

Cyrcle Phone development began in September 2015. The first generation Cyrcle Phone had the same round body but a square screen. This device went on sale in September 2016. Since then, the company has made significant improvements to the design and functionality of the gadget.

The retail price listed on Kickstarter is – 1000 dollars. Delivery of the first batch will begin in September 2022.

Take a look at the most unusual smartphone concepts:

And these smartphones already exist and are sold at a discounted price on AliExpress: