what was shown at the PlayStation Showcase

Star Wars: KOTOR will receive a remake, and Uncharted 4 will be remastered and released on PC.

Sony hosted the PlayStation Showcase and showed many trailers for upcoming games. The show showed the first gameplay footage of the sequel to God Of War, announced the sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man and a new game about Wolverine, a re-release of Uncharted 4 for PC and a remake of Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic, and also announced the release date of Gran Turismo 7.

God Of War Gameplay Trailer

The sequel to the 2018 slasher has been subtitled Ragnarok. The developers promise that the game will end the adventures of the heroes in the world of the Scandinavian gods.

In the sequel, Kratos and his son Atreus try to stop the oncoming Ragnarok. It looks like it means a war with all of Asgard, and the trailer is already hinting at a clash with Odin.

The release will happen sometime in 2022.





Spider-Man 2 first trailer

The developers at Insomniac Games have announced a sequel to the Spider-Man game. Or rather, about the Spider-Men, because in the trailer, Peter Parker and Miles Morales, the hero of their own add-on, appear together. Venom must become their opponent.

The game will be released in 2023.





A game about Wolverine from the creators of Spider-Man

In addition to spiders, Insomniac is now also busy with Wolverine. At the presentation, a new game about a mutant was announced, but the release date has not yet been announced.





Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic will receive a remake

On the show, Sony announced a remake of Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic. The original RPG and its sequel came out in the mid-00s, became classics in the Star Wars universe, although they were not connected with the events of the films by anything other than the setting and told a story about the world 2000 years before The Phantom Menace.

It looks like the new game will keep the story and characters intact, but give them a more modern look. Development is at an early stage, so no dates have been announced yet.





Uncharted 4 will receive a remaster and edition on PC



Sony has announced the re-release of Uncharted 4, along with the spin-off The Lost Legacy. Both games will be updated and released on PS5 as well as PC early next year.





Gran Turismo 7 will be released on March 4th

The new part of the Sony racing simulator has received a release date. And in the new trailer, the developers demonstrate an extensive fleet of cars from different years, many tuning options for both internal and external parts, as well as the possibility of a photo mode for those who want to hang a screenshot with a sparkling expensive car in a frame.





Alan Wake remaster

Remedy has prepared a re-release of Alan Wake. The original was released 10 years ago, and his hero was already the hero of the expansion to the very successful Control, so now he can have a lot more fans.

The game will be released on October 5th.





New trailer for Ghostwire: Tokyo

A new game from the developers of The Evil Within is dedicated to Japanese urban legends and will be released sometime in 2022.





New trailer for the Guardians of the Galaxy game

Marvel continues to expand into games: the Guardians of the Galaxy project will be released on October 26. They will only be allowed to play for Peter Quill, but he is promised a tense relationship with other team members.





Kid A Mnesia Exibition – Interactive Exhibition From Radiohead And Epic Games

Radiohead is celebrating 20 years of “Kid A” and “Amnesiac” albums. They will re-release both albums along with unreleased materials from the “Kid Amnesiae” project and will complement them with an interactive exhibition. The release will happen in November this year.



