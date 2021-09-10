Will Salavat leaders continue their successful streak? September 9th Preview: News: Kontinental Hockey League (KHL)

On September 9, four meetings will take place. The leaders of Salavat Yulaev will try to continue their scoring series in the match against Spartak, Kunlun will take Jokerit, Siberia will try to stop Neftekhimik, and Torpedo will play Sochi.

In Nizhny Novgorod, Torpedo will host Sochi. Wards David Nemirovsky must rehabilitate themselves in front of their fans for a home defeat against Siberia (0: 3), after which the mentor did not become too correct in expressions and admitted that the team’s shop was dead, and one of the leaders of Torpedo Ivan Chekhovich I had to apologize to the fans.

Sochi went to the first away series. At home, the southerners won two matches out of three, being stronger than Vityaz (6: 5 OT) and Amur (4: 0). In the last game, the charges Evgeniya Stavrovsky lost to CSKA 1: 4. A striker may make his debut as part of the guests today Egor Babenkowith which a trial agreement has been entered into. During pre-season training, Babenko tried to gain a foothold just in the Nizhny Novgorod team. Will he be able to prove that he was abandoned by mistake?

Team leaders in the last five KHL games

Sochi defender Janis Jaks with three points is in the top scorers-defenders, and the forward Kirill Pilipenko with four gears – in the list of the best assistants of the championship. Southerners goalkeeper Magnus Hellberg spent the season one in the match at zero, and his colleague from “Torpedo” Andrey Tihomirov in the top five in terms of the percentage of reflected shots – 94.9.

Torpedo Abandoned washers 60 Face-to-face victories HC Sochi 50 Abandoned washers

In the last championship, Torpedo beat Sochi twice – 6: 2 at home and 5: 2 on the road.

Salavat Yulaev and Spartak started the season well, taking maximum points and taking leading positions in their conferences. Ufa players will play at home for the first time this season, players Tomi Lyamsya returned from the trip with three convincing wins, scoring 16 goals, the best in the Eastern Conference. They beat Barys (5: 1), Avtomobilist (4: 2) and Magnitka (7: 2).

Spartak started at home opposite, and now went on their first trip. Boris Mironov, whose appointment in the summer was perceived ambiguously, started at the helm of the red and white with three victories over “Admiral” (4: 1), “Cupid” (3: 1) and “Vityaz” (3: 2 OT). Spartak has not achieved such a result in the debut of the season since the 2009/2010 championship. Having conceded only four goals, the team became the second most reliable defensive game in the Western Conference. A serious strengthening for Muscovites should be Jake Virtanen, but he will join the team a little later.

Team leaders in the last five KHL games

Forwards “Salavat” Nikolay Kulemin, Alexander Kadeikin and Marcus Granlundwith five points each are included in the list of the most productive players in the KHL. Kadeikin does not leave the ice without scored points for five matches in a row, Granlund and Sakari Manninen – four, Sergey Shmelev and Hartikainen theme have scoring streaks in three games in a row. Vladislav Kartaev close to the anniversary point in the KHL (99).

Spartak’s best results are Alexander Khokhlachev and Emil Petterssonwho have never left the ice without scored points in the current season. All three goals of Pettersson were victorious.

Salavat Yulaev Abandoned washers 77 Face-to-face victories Spartacus 60 Abandoned washers

Last season, the teams won home wins against each other in face-to-face meetings. The Ufa team were stronger in the series of shots 2: 1, “Spartak” won in Moscow 5: 3.

Kunlun will play Jokerit in their second home game of the season. In the last game, the Peking team lost to Dynamo Riga 5: 6. Earlier, Red Star sensationally beat Ak Bars away (4: 3) and lost to Neftekhimik (1: 5). Jokerit also started the season in Tatarstan, but lost both meetings (0: 3 to Ak Bars and 2: 4 to Neftekhimik). Then the “Jokers” stopped at one match in Helsinki, where they broke the resistance of “Traktor” in overtime (5: 4).

Team leaders in the last five KHL games

Leader of Kunlun in terms of performance – Spencer Fu (2 + 3) – scores points in three matches in a row. As part of “Jokerit”, the newcomer of the team stands out for his performance Kalle Cossila – 2 + 2. Even in the pre-season games, this player showed himself to be a very interesting and characteristic hockey player and now does not slow down in the regular season.

Kunlun Red Star Abandoned washers 27 Face-to-face victories Jokerite 37 Abandoned washers

Head-to-head statistics are for Jokerit. Kunlun have lost their last four home games to the Finns.

The last game of the starting home series for Neftekhimik, which does not yet know the taste of defeat in the new season. Oleg Leontiev made his debut as the head coach of the KHL team with quality victories over Kunlun (5: 1) and one of the potential favorites, Jokerit (4: 2). Siberia is completing the away streak, where they played three different games. Wards first Andrey Martemyanov lost in overtime to Traktor 2: 3, then lost to Dynamo 0: 4 without a chance, and after that we got together and defeated Torpedo 3: 0 dry.

Team leaders in the last five KHL games

The list of the best KHL defenders-snipers includes two players of Neftekhimik – Ronald Knot and Alexey Puzanovscoring the puck. Their partner in defense Maxim Berezin may soon overcome the mark of 100 points in the KHL (at the moment – 99). Attack Pavel Poryadin scores points in three games in a row. Guest goalkeeper Harri syateri played zero in the match with Torpedo.

Neftekhimik Abandoned washers 78 Face-to-face victories Siberia 78 Abandoned washers

In four head-to-head meetings last season, Siberia was three times stronger (3: 1, 2: 1 OT, 6: 4). Neftekhimik won one home match with a score of 3: 0.

