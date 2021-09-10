Without horror and tension. How Russia plays with Ukraine in team sports – 09/10/2021

A source: Sport-Express

On Saturday, the Russian men’s volleyball team will play in Gdansk, Poland, a match of the first round of the European Championship playoffs against colleagues from Ukraine. Due to the foreign policy confrontation between our countries, fights between Russians and Ukrainians at the top level in team sports are quite rare. Some international federations, in order not to provoke scandals, breed conflicting neighbors by drawing lots. For example, in big football, representatives of Moscow and Kiev have not played at the level of adult men’s teams since 1999. But, firstly, it is unrealistic to completely exclude “unwanted fights” in the playoffs (which is what the current European Championship in volleyball has shown). And secondly, the results of small tournaments do not cause much public outcry.

Just yesterday, the Russian women’s beach soccer team played against Ukrainian women in the Euroleague superfinal. Our girls won 4: 2. But this did not provoke any political gossip. In the same volleyball at the level of the European Championship, the Russian women’s team met with the Ukrainian team in 2017 in the group stage. Then the Ukrainian women gave battle to the Russians, who played in the rank of the current champions of the continent. It came to a tie-break, and only in it the representatives of our country managed to break the resistance of their rivals. Fortunately, after that meeting, no one spoke about politics, only volleyball. That is, when we want, we can avoid the transition to the conflict plane. However, this is not always the case.

Arab-Israeli scheme

It is foolish to deny that every year the sporting relations between Russia and Ukraine suffer more and more from politics. So far, we have not yet reached the situation that is happening between athletes from Israel and the Arab countries with Iran, but, alas, everything is rolling in this direction. Let me remind you that Iranian and Arab athletes regularly refuse to compete with the Israelis, despite the harsh sanctions for being withdrawn from tournaments for political reasons. The organizers of many tournaments in North Africa and the Middle East do not want to fly the flags of Israel in any way, let alone shake hands with Israeli athletes. In order to reduce the number of such incidents, in most sports, Israel has been transferred from Asian to European confederations.

Back in March 2014, during the Paralympics in Sochi, Ukrainians staged a political rally, sending only one athlete to the grand opening of the Games. In addition, at that time, during the award ceremonies, the Ukrainian Paralympians defiantly covered the medals with their hands – also as a gesture condemning Russia. Ukrainian representatives organized similar actions during the 2015 Deaflympics in Khanty-Mansiysk. In 2016, the Ukrainian authorities banned their athletes from communicating with the Russian media during the Rio Olympics. Ukrainian tennis player Sergei Stakhovsky also refused to speak with journalists from Russia.

In 2018, Ukraine boycotted the stage of the Biathlon World Cup in Tyumen, and then did not let a large group of its wrestlers go to the European Championship in Kaspiysk.

Then it was announced that the Ukrainian budget would not finance the participation of its athletes in training camps and official starts in Russia. After that, the representatives of Ukraine missed many competitions in our country, including the recent World Beach Soccer Championship. Of the “retaliatory measures”, I recall only the refusal of the Russian national rhythmic gymnastics team to travel to Kiev for EURO 2020, but many other teams missed that tournament due to the pandemic. And the Russians did not go to the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Turkey that year, due to antiquated restrictions.

It is also known that Ukrainian water polo players were banned from playing for Russian teams (this happened back in 2016 due to the appearance of Kharkiv players in the Crimean national team). And at the Tokyo Olympics, high jumper Yaroslav Maguchikh came under fire from criticism of Ukrainian radicals for a joint photo with Russian woman Maria Lasitskene. Maguchikh had to publicly apologize for “hugging an officer of the Russian army” and warn compatriots that “the enemy is ready for anything.” And the Ukrainian Paralympian with cerebral palsy Igor Tsvetov, who became the second in the 100 m and 200 m race in Tokyo, played ahead of the competition – he refused to be photographed with his Russian colleagues on the podium.

Unsportsmanlike intrigue

Despite all this horror, it is impossible to completely exclude the meeting of Russians and Ukrainians on sports grounds. So, our teams got into one qualifying group of the 2022 European Men’s Handball Championship. To avoid unnecessary stress, it was decided to hold both matches (home and away) on a neutral site in Minsk. The meetings took place on November 5 and 7 last year. The first ended in a draw (27:27), and in the second the Russians were stronger (30:28). Both teams qualified for the final stage, which will take place in January 2022 in Hungary and Slovakia. But in the first round of the final tournament, we already have different groups.

The national teams of our countries sometimes even hold friendly matches, although this name clearly does not correspond to the level of relations between neighbors.

So, on August 17, 2018, the women’s teams of Russia and Ukraine met at an exhibition tournament in Latvia. The Russians then won with a score of 76:60, but this result did not come to the attention of the politically concerned public. Less than two months ago, the Russian men’s U20 basketball team defeated their peers from Ukraine (79:47) in the Eurochallenger. Representatives of our countries have also recently met in 3 × 3 basketball, both at the European Games and at other tournaments, without much excitement.

Many people remember the Russia-Ukraine match at the 2018 Chess Olympiad in Baku. Then the Ukrainian grandmasters sensationally defeated the Russian team, whose colors were defended by such stars as Ian Nepomniachtchi, Alexander Grischuk and Vladimir Kramnik. Sports battles between Russians and Ukrainians calmly unfold even in field hockey. So, on July 31, 2019, our teams met in the group stage of the second division of the men’s European championship. Russian hockey players won with a score of 5: 3 and then reached the final, having won the right to play in the main tournament of the European Championship.

In general, there is no particular sensation that our volleyball players will have a match with Ukraine at Euro 2021 on September 11. As there is no particular stress about this. The intrigue is still purely sporting. Well, the question is whether the Ukrainians will shake hands and take pictures with the Russians after the match.