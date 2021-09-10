Xiaomi began to block “gray” smartphones in Crimea

Xiaomi has begun to massively block its smartphones in several regions of the world that were imported illegally. This is due to the export policy of the Chinese manufacturer, which prohibits the supply of its products to Cuba, Iran, Syria, North Korea, Sudan and Crimea.

Import restrictions were in effect before, but until now Xiaomi has not blocked “gray” devices on such a scale – we could talk about isolated cases. According to XDA Developers, users of forums, Reddit, Facebook and other social networks living in the aforementioned regions have been actively reporting on the transformation of their smartphones into “bricks” over the past months. More complaints have surfaced over the past week.

Recently activated Xiaomi devices become inoperative after several days of use. When this happens, a notification appears on the lock screen: “It is Xiaomi policy not to authorize the sale or use of the product in the territory in which you tried to activate it. Please contact retailers directly for more information.”

Blocking message

That being said, the problem does not seem to affect Xiaomi models that have third-party firmware installed. In theory, XDA Developers notes, blocking can also avoid devices that have been activated in “allowed” regions.

In the terms of sale published on the official Xiaomi website, it is clearly stated that the company prohibits the sale of its products in certain regions if prohibited by law: “The client cannot export the Products purchased from the Seller to any country or territory or to a third party prohibited by export control laws. Prohibited countries and territories include Cuba, Iran, Syria, North Korea, Sudan and the Crimea region. ” However, the rules do not say anything about blocking illegally imported devices.