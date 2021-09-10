Xiaomi users from Crimea reported blocking phones

Users of Xiaomi mobile phones from Crimea and a number of countries began to actively report the blocking of their devices, the XDA-Developers website reports with a link to messages on their forums, as well as on social networks Facebook and Reddit. Crimea, along with Iran, Cuba, Syria, Sudan and the DPRK, is listed among the countries and territories into which, according to the rules published by Xiaomi, the import of its devices is prohibited without a special license.

“Xiaomi’s policy does not authorize the sale of this product or its provision in the territory in which you tried to activate it. Please contact sellers directly for more information, ”reads the message on the screens of remotely locked phones.

Visitors to the XDA-Developers forums claim that the lock applies to devices activated directly in prohibited areas, and does not apply to phones activated before import. Also, devices with modified firmware are not subject to blocking, according to reports.

The six countries and regions mentioned are under US export sanctions, and Xiaomi itself also refers to US laws. Many international companies officially refuse to do business in these territories. Note that Xiaomi is not represented in the US market. Earlier, American investors were prohibited from investing in Xiaomi, but in May the company came to an agreement with the Ministry of Defense and achieved the lifting of the ban.