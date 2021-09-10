Zenit has published information on attending the match with Chelsea in London

The press service of “Zenith” has published information on the visit of the fans of the upcoming match of the 1st round of the group stage of the Champions League with “Chelsea” in London.

Due to restrictions imposed by the UK government, the following conditions must be met to enter Stamford Bridge:

– Russian citizens are required to go through a 14-day quarantine before the date of the match when arriving in the UK from our country;

– all fans must present a vaccination certificate at the entrance to the stadium exclusively with vaccines approved by the European Union (Moderna, Astra Zeneca, Pfizer or Janssen), or present a negative result of a PCR test made no earlier than 48 hours before the start of the match and entered in the electronic UK Department of Health database.

Fans who can confirm when entering the stadium that they meet the above conditions will be able to purchase a ticket in London by pre-booking it, the blue-white-blue said.

The Chelsea v Zenit match will take place on 14 September at Stamford Bridge and will kick off at 22:00 Moscow time.