Zenit should have communicated with UEFA on the issue of Malcolm and Claudinho “

Sports lawyer Mikhail Prokopets commented on the decision of the International Football Federation (FIFA) to suspend Zenit midfielders Malcolm and Claudinho until September 14.

– Was it worth demanding anything from UEFA? Swapping circles with Chelsea, transferring the match to Wednesday or a neutral pitch.

– Yes, it was necessary to communicate with UEFA, and also to demand from Chelsea to look for opportunities to come to an agreement with the authorities. Still, the absence of 2-3 key players is a serious problem for the integrity of the sports component of the competition. Obviously, this is incorrect, this should not be.

– Is the punishment from FIFA an indicative flogging? Is it connected with the lobby from FIFA President Infantino of the revision of international competitions (qualification reduction) and the holding of the World Cup every 2 years, which significantly affects the interests of UEFA?

– I do not think that FIFA was mischievous and tried to annoy UEFA, but rather it is about protecting its business interests. FIFA’s main product is the World Cup (qualification is part of it). If FIFA allows clubs to decide who will or will not play for the national team, then the product will suffer greatly. FIFA will miss millions, because viewers are not interested in watching the understudies play, and not the main players, said Prokopets.

Zenit will play against Akhmat on September 11 within the 7th round of the Tinkoff RPL. On September 14, the Russian team will play the Champions League group stage round 1 match against Chelsea in London.

